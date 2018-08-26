Clear

British-Iranian woman accused of spying returns to prison in Iran

A British-Iranian woman who has been imprisoned in Tehran since 2016 on spying charges returned to prison on...

Posted: Aug. 26, 2018 1:46 PM
Updated: Aug. 26, 2018 1:46 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A British-Iranian woman who has been imprisoned in Tehran since 2016 on spying charges returned to prison on Sunday, just three days after she was temporarily released.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe went back to prison voluntarily so that her young daughter did not see her "dragged out of bed in the middle of the night," her husband Richard Ratcliffe said in a statement.

Continents and regions

Europe

Iran

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

Misc people

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

Northern Europe

United Kingdom

Corrections system

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Prisons and jails

Zaghari-Ratcliffe's temporary release had raised hopes that she would be released unconditionally. But her return to prison represents a setback for her supporters and the "Free Nazanin" campaign in a case that has sparked a diplomatic spat between Great Britain and Iran.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe was first detained at Tehran's airport in April 2016 while on her way back to the UK from visiting family with her daughter Gabriella, who was then 22 months old.

The Iranian government accused her of working with organizations allegedly attempting to overthrow the regime. She was sentenced to five years in jail and her child was placed in the care of her parents.

Her employer, the Thomson Reuters Foundation, rejected the allegations. In May, Iranian media reported that she was due to face a new trial for "security-related" charges.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe's husband said in a statement that the day's proceedings had been a series of mixed messages with the Prosecutors Office that ultimately leaves a young child without her mother.

"This feels a dark world. I used to pray - but these past two years I've lost much of my faith," Zaghari-Ratcliffe said, according to her husband. "Who would take a child from their mother? I was so happy yesterday walking in the street seeing normal life again, but I also envied the people in the street yesterday walking holding their children's hands. I just want a normal life."

Zaghari-Ratcliffe's imprisonment has caused a rift between Britain and Iran. Last December, then-British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson visited Tehran to try to raise Zaghari-Ratcliffe's case with the Iranian government.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 99°
Robinson
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 97°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 96°
Rockville
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 99°
Casey
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 92°
Brazil
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 99°
Marshall
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 99°
Summer heat returns!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

100 new jobs added to the town of Washington

Image

In The Zone 8/24 Games 10-13

Image

In The Zone 8/24 Games 5-9

Image

In The Zone 8/24 Games 1-4

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

A surprise wedding...for the groom?

Image

New sporting complex coming for South Vermillion students

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out