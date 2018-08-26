Clear

'Crazy Rich Asians' tops box office again with crazy second weekend

"Crazy Rich Asians...

Posted: Aug. 26, 2018 12:11 PM
Updated: Aug. 26, 2018 12:11 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

"Crazy Rich Asians" is still crazy rich at the box office.

The Warner Bros. rom-com brought in an estimated $25 million in its second weekend to once again top the box office.

That's just a 6% drop from its haul over the previous weekend, and nearly unheard at the box office.

Most films experience a sizable drop once the buzz of its opening fades.

For example, the summer's top film, Disney's "Incredibles 2" dipped about 56% between its first and second weekend, according to comScore. Yet, "Crazy Rich Asians" has held on to its audience bringing in $76.8 million domestically since its debut.

The film, which is the first major studio picture to feature a predominantly Asian cast since "The Joy Luck Club" 25 years ago, exceeded expectations and opened as one of the biggest rom-coms in years.

The popularity has led Warner Bros. to already get started on a sequel.

The film, which stars Constance Wu as a college professor who travels to Singapore to meet the wealthy family of her boyfriend played by Henry Golding, is based on the book of the same name by Kevin Kwan.

The creators of the film made news before it opened by reportedly turning down Netflix. The filmmakers opted for a wide release in theaters to give the inclusive story a chance at more exposure.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 96°
Robinson
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 94°
Rockville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 96°
Casey
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 91°
Brazil
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 96°
Marshall
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 96°
Summer heat returns!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

100 new jobs added to the town of Washington

Image

In The Zone 8/24 Games 10-13

Image

In The Zone 8/24 Games 5-9

Image

In The Zone 8/24 Games 1-4

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

A surprise wedding...for the groom?

Image

New sporting complex coming for South Vermillion students

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out