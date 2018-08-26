Clear

ISIS leader in Afghanistan killed in airstrike, US says

The head of ISIS in Afghanistan, Abu Sayed Orakzai, also known as Sad Arhabi, and 10 other ISIS fighters wer...

Posted: Aug. 26, 2018 12:12 PM
Updated: Aug. 26, 2018 12:12 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The head of ISIS in Afghanistan, Abu Sayed Orakzai, also known as Sad Arhabi, and 10 other ISIS fighters were killed Saturday night in an airstrike in Nangarhar province, according to provincial spokesman Attaullah Khogyani.

The strike was carried out by Afghan and coalition forces after receiving intelligence from Afghanistan's National Directorate of Security, Khogyani said.

Afghanistan

Afghanistan war

Armed forces

Asia

Bombings

Conflicts and wars

Continents and regions

International relations and national security

ISIS

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

Military

Military operations

National security

North America

South Asia

Terrorism

Terrorism and counter-terrorism

The Americas

United States

Unrest, conflicts and war

War casualties

US Forces-Afghanistan spokesman Lt. Col. Martin O'Donnell confirmed that the US targeted a "senior leader of a designated terrorist organization" in Afghanistan on August 25. He pointed to a statement by a spokesman for Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani that the head of ISIS -- called Daesh by the US military -- in Afghanistan was killed in the strike.

"I would also add that the United States unrelentingly continues its counterterrorism efforts against ISIS-K, Al-Qaeda, and other regional and international terrorist groups," O'Donnell said in a statement.

As ISIS has lost its foothold in Iraq and Syria, the US military substantially increased the number of airstrikes it conducted in Afghanistan, CNN reported last November. Military officials said that the success against ISIS in Iraq and Syria has freed up air assets to be used in areas like Afghanistan.

In March, the US military released rare footage of US special operators and Afghan Special Security Forces carrying out a nighttime raid on ISIS-affiliated fighters in Afghanistan. The night-vision footage depicts a raid that "killed an ISIS-K commander and another terrorist fighter," in Afghanistan's Jowzjan province on March 26 and 27, according to the Pentagon.

Despite its losses in Iraq and Syria, the terrorist group remains a regional and global threat, the Pentagon says. A recent UN report said that ISIS "continues to facilitate the relocation of some of its key operatives to Afghanistan," including foreign fighters from Europe.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 96°
Robinson
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 94°
Rockville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 96°
Casey
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 91°
Brazil
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 96°
Marshall
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 96°
Summer heat returns!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

100 new jobs added to the town of Washington

Image

In The Zone 8/24 Games 10-13

Image

In The Zone 8/24 Games 5-9

Image

In The Zone 8/24 Games 1-4

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

A surprise wedding...for the groom?

Image

New sporting complex coming for South Vermillion students

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out