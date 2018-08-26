Clear

Tearful Sen. Flake: 'It's tough to imagine politics without John McCain. But we need to go on'

Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake teared up Sunday morning when discussing his colleague Sen. John McCain's legacy, le...

Posted: Aug. 26, 2018 12:12 PM
Updated: Aug. 26, 2018 12:12 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake teared up Sunday morning when discussing his colleague Sen. John McCain's legacy, less than a day after the elder statesman's death.

"It's tough. I'm going to miss him," Flake said, visibly emotional after CNN's Jake Tapper replayed footage on "State of the Union" of McCain praising Flake on the Senate floor after the then-junior Arizona senator announced his decision not to run for re-election.

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

Jeff Flake

John McCain

Political Figures - US

Politics

US Congress

US Senate

"I've admired him ... my entire life, and it's tough to imagine the Senate without him," he said. "It's tough to imagine politics without John McCain, but we need to go on."

Flake said that he was with McCain on Friday to say goodbye, and to thank McCain's family. He stressed that McCain's "voice for civility" was especially important this past year.

"His voice was important, has been for years, but never more important than the past year," Flake said. "It's tough to have a voice like that silenced -- this voice for civility, to put the country above your party, these are things that he taught for years and never more important than the last year."

Flake also said that he "admired" McCain's dramatic "no" vote on repealing the Affordable Care Act in July of last year despite voting the other way, as well as McCain's emphasis on senators working together across party lines.

"He spoke to the Senate at that time, about how we needed to come together and not just do things in a partisan way," Flake added. "That was his biggest issue with that approach that we were taking, that it wasn't a bipartisan approach.

"John McCain is quintessential Arizonan -- he's a maverick, he's independent. I didn't vote the same way he did, but I admired him for doing what he did," Flake said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 96°
Robinson
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 94°
Rockville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 96°
Casey
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 91°
Brazil
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 96°
Marshall
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 96°
Summer heat returns!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

100 new jobs added to the town of Washington

Image

In The Zone 8/24 Games 10-13

Image

In The Zone 8/24 Games 5-9

Image

In The Zone 8/24 Games 1-4

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

A surprise wedding...for the groom?

Image

New sporting complex coming for South Vermillion students

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out