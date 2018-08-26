Clear

Some dude bolted toward Jay-Z and Beyoncé at their Atlanta show. (He didn't get far)

Someone just had to spoil the party.The Beyoncé/Jay-Z spectacle that is "On the Run II" was...

Posted: Aug. 26, 2018 12:11 PM
Updated: Aug. 26, 2018 12:12 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Someone just had to spoil the party.

The Beyoncé/Jay-Z spectacle that is "On the Run II" was wrapping up its Saturday night stop in Atlanta when a man ran up on stage and bolted after the couple.

He didn't get far and everyone's fine. But it did make for a "what just happened?" moment to close out a show that already had plenty of "what just happened?" moments (albeit, of the good kind).

Here's what happened:

The Carters were walking off the stage,after tag-teaming through two-and-a-half hours of their respective back catalogs at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The last few strains of "Apesh*t" were closing out the show with a bevy of dancers doing their thing.

A man in a white jersey jumped on stage and made a beeline toward the couple.

For a nanosecond, the dancers looked at one another. Then, they sprinted into action, as did the security guys.

You can see it unfold from this fan-shot angle:

Here's another:

And another:

Later, the tour issued a statement recounting the whole thing. The bottom line: No one's hurt and the Carters have chosen not to press charges.

"At the end of last night's show, we had an intoxicated male enter the stage. At this point, we had a controlled evacuation of all crew on the stage in order to safely defuse the situation. We are happy to confirm that nobody was hurt during the incident, and Mr. & Mrs. Carter are choosing not to press charges against the individual.

We would like to thank the hard work of our tour security who effectively restrained the individual and all of our dancers and team who handled the situation so professionally.

Mr. & Mrs. Carter look forward to seeing you all tomorrow in Atlanta."

Sunday is night two of the spectacle in Atlanta. And what a spectacle it is.

It started with "This. Is. Real. Life" emblazoned on gigantic screens as Jay-Z and Beyoncé took the stage and turned the private turmoils of their marriage into public art. The set list lifted heavily from the paroxysm of Beyoncé's "Lemonade" and the penance of Jay-Z's "4:44." It was carefully curated and exquisitely choreographed.

Moving catwalks? Check.

Floating stage? Check.

Pyrotechnics? Check.

It ended with the pair locking lips as the words "This. Is. Real. Love" flashed on the screen. They walked off hand-in-hand, catharsis complete.

And then of course, someone had to run up and spoil it.

