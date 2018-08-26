Clear

Hawaii faces heavy rains as Tropical Storm Lane remains weak

The once-powerful storm that doused parts of Hawaii remained a weak tropical storm on Sunday morning, accord...

Posted: Aug. 26, 2018 10:39 AM
Updated: Aug. 26, 2018 10:39 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The once-powerful storm that doused parts of Hawaii remained a weak tropical storm on Sunday morning, according to an update from the National Weather Service's Central Pacific Hurricane Center.

Tropical Storm Lane had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, and was about 250 miles west-southwest of Honolulu.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Natural disasters

Severe weather

Tropical storms

Weather

Continents and regions

Hawaii

North America

The Americas

United States

Hurricanes

Lane was expected to continue weakening over the next 48 hours, the update said, and was forecast to become a post-tropical low on Monday.

All tropical storm watches and warnings had been discontinued, but the CPHC warned that the storm would still dole out heavy rainfall to parts of the islands, and could produce flash flooding and landslides.

Lane, which at one point had been a Category 5 hurricane, dumped more than 40 inches of rain in some parts of the Big Island over the past several days.

As of Saturday, the highest total rainfall was nearly 47 inches in Mountain View. All of this made Lane the fourth wettest tropical storm to affect the US on record, CNN meteorologists said, and the second wettest for Hawaii since record-keeping began.

"The wind wasn't bad, but the rain was bad," Joe Bandiero, a Big Island resident, told CNN affiliate KHNL.

"I don't think this island has seen anything like this in 30 or 40 years," he said.

Officials with the state's Department of Transportation had responded to at least 10 reports of landslides and fallen trees on Maui over the last several days, KHNL reported. Residents also had to deal with brush fires, including one that caused evacuations in a resort area.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 87°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 83°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 87°
Casey
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 87°
Marshall
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 87°
Summer heat returns!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

100 new jobs added to the town of Washington

Image

In The Zone 8/24 Games 10-13

Image

In The Zone 8/24 Games 5-9

Image

In The Zone 8/24 Games 1-4

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

A surprise wedding...for the groom?

Image

New sporting complex coming for South Vermillion students

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out