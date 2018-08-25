Clear

John McCain's family remembers the man they loved

Sen. John McCain's wife, Cindy McCain, and daughter, Meghan McCain, released poignant statements of thanks a...

Posted: Aug. 25, 2018 11:35 PM
Updated: Aug. 25, 2018 11:35 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Sen. John McCain's wife, Cindy McCain, and daughter, Meghan McCain, released poignant statements of thanks and remembrances Saturday evening just after it was announced that the Arizona Republican, 81, had passed away at his home in Arizona.

"I was with my father at his end as he was with me at my beginning. In the thirty three years we shared together, he raised me, taught me, corrected me, comforted me, encouraged me and supported me in all things," Meghan McCain wrote. "He loved me, and I loved him. He taught me how to live. His love and his care, ever present, always unfailing, took me from a girl to a woman -- and he showed me what it is to be a man."

John McCain

Political Figures - US

Meghan continued "all that I am is thanks to him. Now that he is gone, the task of my lifetime is to live up to his example, his expectations and his love."

"My heart is broken. I am so lucky to have lived the adventure of loving this incredible man for 38 years," Cindy McCain wrote. "He passed the way he lived, on his own terms, surrounded by the people he loved, in the place he loved best."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Overcast
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Overcast
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Overcast
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 84°
Major warm up underway.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

100 new jobs added to the town of Washington

Image

In The Zone 8/24 Games 10-13

Image

In The Zone 8/24 Games 5-9

Image

In The Zone 8/24 Games 1-4

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

A surprise wedding...for the groom?

Image

New sporting complex coming for South Vermillion students

Image

100 new jobs added to the town of Washington

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out