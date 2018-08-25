Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

5.9-magnitude earthquake rattles western Iran

At least two people were killed and 58 injured when a 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck in western Iran's Kerm...

Posted: Aug. 25, 2018 9:59 PM
Updated: Aug. 25, 2018 9:59 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

At least two people were killed and 58 injured when a 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck in western Iran's Kermanshah province early Sunday, said the general directorate of Kermanshah Province, as reported by Iran's government news agency IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency).

The epicenter of the quake was almost 6 miles from the city of Tazehabad and about 19 miles from the city of Javanrud. Both cities are close to the Iran-Iraq border. The earthquake struck at a depth of some 10 kilometers (6 miles).

Accidents, disasters and safety

Continents and regions

Earthquakes

Iran

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

Natural disasters

International relations

International relations and national security

Territorial and national borders

Iran's Emergency and Natural Disaster Agency told state-run Press TV that five rescue teams have been sent to the area.

Press TV, an English-language television station in Iran, tweeted that people were rushed to the hospital, though there were no immediate casualty figures.

Residents in Baghdad, in neighboring Iraq, told CNN they felt the capital city shake. Baghdad is located about 342 kilometers, or more than 200 miles, from the Iran border.

"Oh my gosh. My furniture moved across the floor," one resident said. "I had to call and check all my relatives were OK."

"Literally, the bed was shaking," another said.

The earthquake was first reported at 6.1 magnitude by the US Geological Survey.

More than 400 people were killed when a 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck near the Iran-Iraq border in November 2017.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 87°
Robinson
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 80°
Indianapolis
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Overcast
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 87°
Casey
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Overcast
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 87°
Marshall
Overcast
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 87°
Chance for thunderstorms, heating up.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

100 new jobs added to the town of Washington

Image

In The Zone 8/24 Games 10-13

Image

In The Zone 8/24 Games 5-9

Image

In The Zone 8/24 Games 1-4

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

A surprise wedding...for the groom?

Image

New sporting complex coming for South Vermillion students

Image

100 new jobs added to the town of Washington

Image

Hey Kevin

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out