Clear

War virtually destroyed Mosul. A child still finds celebration in life

This week a photograph of a little girl swinging at a playground with the debris the Iraqi war as a backdrop...

Posted: Aug. 25, 2018 8:55 PM
Updated: Aug. 25, 2018 8:55 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

This week a photograph of a little girl swinging at a playground with the debris the Iraqi war as a backdrop was shared across social media.

What's the story behind the photo?

Continents and regions

Iraq

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

Mosul

ISIS

The girl is Maysaa Ahmed Siddiq. She's 7 years old and lives in war-ravaged Mosul with her parents and four brothers.

The photo was shot on a special day. When Maysaa's family celebrated the Islamic holiday Eid al-Adha, she put a ribbon in her braid, dressed up in a white dress and lacy socks and went to a playground in her neighborhood.

Photographer Ayham Omer captured her on the swing, doing what a child is supposed to do, despite being surrounded by piles of twisted metal, wrecked cars and broken concrete.

Maysaa's family evacuated Mosul after ISIS took over. They lived in a camp for displaced people near Irbil for almost a year.

Mosul was liberated from ISIS last summer after a nine-month siege by the Iraqi army. When residents returned, they found the city barely habitable. Bombing had turned entire blocks into mounds of rubble.

Mayssa and her family went back to the Bab-Jadid neighborhood in the old part of the city. Their home was badly damaged but livable. She goes to a primary school, which has electricity but no water.

And in the midst of the rubble, the neighborhood still has a playground, where children can still be children.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 86°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 85°
Indianapolis
Overcast
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 86°
Casey
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 91°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 91°
Chance for thunderstorms, heating up.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

100 new jobs added to the town of Washington

Image

In The Zone 8/24 Games 10-13

Image

In The Zone 8/24 Games 5-9

Image

In The Zone 8/24 Games 1-4

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

A surprise wedding...for the groom?

Image

New sporting complex coming for South Vermillion students

Image

100 new jobs added to the town of Washington

Image

Hey Kevin

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out