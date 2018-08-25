Clear

Officials investigate clergy sex abuse claims

Since the 1980s, more than $3.8 billion in lawsuits and claims has been paid over allegations of sexual abuse in the Catholic Church, according to a monitoring group. CNN's Rosa Flores reports.

Posted: Aug. 25, 2018 8:30 PM
Updated: Aug. 25, 2018 8:52 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Since the 1980s, the Catholic Church in the United States and its insurance companies have paid out more than $3.8 billion in lawsuits and claims involving allegations of clerical sexual abuse, according to a monitoring group.

BishopAccountability, a non-profit that tracks allegations of abuse in the Catholic Church, says the payouts involved cases filed by more than 8,600 survivors who were allegedly sexually abused by an undisclosed number of clergy since the 1950s.

Spokesman Terry McKiernan told CNN the number of associated clergy is difficult to calculate because some settlement announcements omit the number of predator priests.

The monies have not gone solely to survivors, McKiernan said. Attorneys get a cut, too. And not all the money comes out of the coffers of the Catholic Church, because the church maintains insurance policies that cover a portion of the settlement payments.

Across the nation

The largest payout the group is aware of totaled $660 million and was issued in Los Angeles in 2007.

It was issued on behalf of 221 priests, lay teachers and other church employees who were accused of victimizing 508 people.

According to the data BishopAccountability has compiled, payouts and claims have been issued across the nation, including in Kentucky, Oregon, Delaware, Alaska, Washington, Iowa, Massachusetts, Georgia, Texas, Tennessee, Louisiana, Missouri, Wisconsin, Vermont, Connecticut, Arizona, Rhode Island, New Jersey, South Carolina, New Hampshire, Ohio, New York, Florida and Illinois.

The group has a detailed list on its website naming some of the largest settlements and other case details. CNN has not independently verified the settlements.

Some settlements have listed non-monetary provisions such as establishing a toll-free victim hotline and the creation of victim assistance programs.

The US Conference of Catholic Bishops has not returned CNN's calls or emails asking for comment.

Pennsylvania report

A Pennsylvania grand jury report released August 14 on alleged abuse in six of the state's dioceses has placed the issue of abuse by Catholic clergy back in the spotlight.

The report detailed documents showing more than 300 "predator priests" have been credibly accused of sexually abusing more than 1,000 child victims over seven decades.

A number of other states have since opened investigations into claims of abuse perpetrated by clergy in the Catholic Church.

Pope Francis issued a letter on Monday acknowledging the church's failure to act on the accounts of abuse but some victims say it does not go far enough.

The Pope is set to visit Ireland this weekend and will meet with abuse survivors there Tuesday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 86°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 85°
Indianapolis
Overcast
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
Casey
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 91°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 91°
Chance for thunderstorms, heating up.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

100 new jobs added to the town of Washington

Image

In The Zone 8/24 Games 10-13

Image

In The Zone 8/24 Games 5-9

Image

In The Zone 8/24 Games 1-4

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

A surprise wedding...for the groom?

Image

New sporting complex coming for South Vermillion students

Image

100 new jobs added to the town of Washington

Image

Hey Kevin

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out