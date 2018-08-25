Clear

After reign of terror, ISIS' Baghdadi pleads for relevance

It was a message in a bottle from the land of irrelevance. Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the self-appointed caliph o...

Posted: Aug. 25, 2018 2:03 AM
Updated: Aug. 25, 2018 2:03 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

It was a message in a bottle from the land of irrelevance. Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the self-appointed caliph of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), this week purportedly put out a voice recording to his dwindling flock of followers, exhorting them to carry on a fight they've already lost.

At the height of ISIS' power in 2014, the group controlled a quasi-state roughly the size of Britain, including Mosul, Iraq's second largest city, and Raqqa, its de facto capital, in Syria. Since then it has lost more than 90% of that territory and today holds sway over pockets of remote terrain straddling the two countries. In the audio message, titled "Give Glad Tidings to the Patient," Baghdadi downplayed the loss of territory and issued the usual calls for the overthrow of hostile Arab regimes. But as much as he might dismiss ISIS' losses, it's hard to imagine it ever recovering.

Continents and regions

Iraq

ISIS

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

North America

Syria

Syria conflict

The Americas

United States

Unrest, conflicts and war

The US Defense Department and the United Nations estimate that there are still as many as 30,000 ISIS fighters still on the loose in Syria and Iraq, and although the Iraqi government has declared victory over the group, loyalists continue to conduct hit-and-run attacks and probably will do so for the foreseeable future.

Others who fight under its black banner are still present in parts of Africa, Afghanistan, the Philippines, and elsewhere. So-called "lone wolves" will continue to carry out attacks wherever and whenever they can in the land of the "Crusaders," as Baghdadi urged them in his message.

The message did go some way to put to rest the persistent rumors that Baghdadi was either critically injured or dead. The United States, which places so much importance on the killing of figureheads (think Saddam Hussein and Osama bin Laden), would clearly like to savor another "we got him" moment. Not yet. Reacting to Baghdadi's message, Capt. William Urban of the US Central Command told CNN: "We do not know where Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is at this time, but he continues to be someone that we are interested in removing from the battlefield."

News of Baghdadi's 55-minute address spread quickly late Wednesday evening here in the Middle East, but it came out in a week when the sea of scandals in the US was rising to tsunami levels, and few took notice.

The ISIS that seized Mosul in a single day in June 2014, that made it to the outskirts of Baghdad, that for a brief moment seemed unstoppable, is a thing of the past. The chapter that history will dedicate to ISIS will be a relatively slim one.

Not so the chapter that follows. A historic shift is afoot in the Middle East, not one as attention-grabbing as ISIS' brief, bloody reign, but one that is reshaping alliances in the region.

Russia's influence continues to expand, while American influence fades. Moscow intervened in Syria to save Bashar al-Assad in 2015, and since then it has filled a vacuum, charting the course for a post-war Syria (and no doubt hoping for a big slice of the reconstruction pie), serving as an intermediary between Israel and Iran, deepening its ties with key regional players, Turkey and Iran, and romancing Saudi Arabia's erratic Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The Russians speak to everyone in the Middle East.

Meanwhile the United States, weary of never-ending wars in Afghanistan and Iraq and consumed by a hallucinatory domestic drama, is barely paying attention. Yes, the Trump administration has a Middle East policy of sorts, perhaps: continue to cozy up to Benjamin Netanyahu's Israel and dangle an elusive "Deal of the Century" in front of the Palestinians; coddle Saudi Arabia and sell its hundreds of billions of dollars in arms while ignoring the disaster that is its Yemen war; strangle Iran with sanctions -- the consequences be damned; and taunt a hyper-sensitive Turkey with tweets and a trade war. Few in the US will take notice of how all this plays out, however, given that they'll more likely be transfixed by the latest contortions in the White House.

Baghdadi's message coincided with Eid al-Adha, the holiday that follows the hajj, the annual pilgrimage to the holy cities of Mecca and Madina. While he may be fading into irrelevance, the fertile ground upon which ISIS grew is still there. Today's regimes in the region are as repressive, venal, corrupt and incompetent as they were four years ago, and the emergence of ISIS under another name is a definite possibility.

That might bring the US to focus once more on the myriad crises in the Middle East. But don't bet on it.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Indianapolis
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 65°
Casey
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Brazil
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 65°
Rain Possible Saturday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

In The Zone 8/24 Games 10-13

Image

In The Zone 8/24 Games 5-9

Image

In The Zone 8/24 Games 1-4

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

A surprise wedding...for the groom?

Image

New sporting complex coming for South Vermillion students

Image

100 new jobs added to the town of Washington

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Rose-Hulman move-in day

Image

Memorial Bridge in Knox County to close

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out