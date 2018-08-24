'A warrior in every sense of the word': Politicians react to news McCain discontinuing treatment

Friday's news that Sen. John McCain was ending medical treatment for an aggressive brain cancer shook Capitol Hill, a place where McCain's legacy looms large, and the larger political world, where the senior senator from Arizona is seen as an integral voice on everything from America's defense posture to the future of immigration.

In recent months, even far away from Washington, McCain would weigh in on President Donald Trump's foreign policy abroad and the future of the Senate.

Republicans and Democrats alike tweeted support for McCain and his family Friday, a reflection of just how far McCain's influence reached and how his politics and style transcended party lines:

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer

House Speaker Paul Ryan

Sen. Lindsey Graham

Sarah Palin

Mitt Romney

Former Secretary of State John Kerry

Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake

Rep. Joe Kennedy III from Massachusetts

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart from Florida

Sen. Tim Kaine from Virginia

Sen. Susan Collins from Maine

Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright

Alabama Sen. Doug Jones

Rep. Elijah Cummings from Maryland

Former Sen. Bob Dole