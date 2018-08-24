Clear

Our favorite travel photos of the year (so far)

A bell tower, illuminated against an dark, inky-blue night, rises up out of a reservoir, the lonely sentinel...

Posted: Aug. 24, 2018 2:01 PM
Updated: Aug. 24, 2018 2:01 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A bell tower, illuminated against an dark, inky-blue night, rises up out of a reservoir, the lonely sentinel of all that can be seen of a submerged monastery in Russia.

Seen through the lens of a creative photographer, a wall of books makes for an colorful, geometric mosaic in a Beijing, China, bookstore.

Arts and entertainment

Photography

Visual arts

Tourism

Travel and tourism

A straight ribbon of black-top road knifes through the stark landscape of a red-rock desert in the United States.

It's a big and amazing world out there, full of spectacular destinations. And with the ongoing revolution in camera technology, there's never been a better time to soak it all in than right now.

At its best, travel photography inspires, intrigues and informs. It sets us on armchair adventures. It can spur us to actually plan a dream trip we've long sought to take. Or pictures can reveal a possible new journey that captures our imagination.

These photos not only show the natural and man-made beauty of our world, but they can also give us a glimpse of other people and cultures and the beauty within the human race.

Thousands and thousands of amazing images cross our computer screens each year, and in this space we share some stunners from 2018.

The gallery above is updated periodically. So when you're ready to see another gorgeous part of the world -- a charming British village, a dazzling nightlife scene in Malaysia, an otherworldly desert in Oman -- return here for inspiration.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 64°
Robinson
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 62°
Indianapolis
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 64°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 64°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 64°
Friday Rain Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pet Saver Aug.24th

Image

No swimming: YMCA members fight to keep pool open

Image

Crews working to clean up early morning crash

Image

Student pleads guilty to school shooting

Image

Witness reports hearing gunshots Friday morning in Sullivan

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Bizarre things found on Resumes

Image

A Bear Walks Into a Hotel (No, It's Not a Joke!)

Image

Couple in Their 80's Get Married

Image

PETA Anti-Crab Billboard Draws Mixed Reactions

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving