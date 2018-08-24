Clear

Robin Leach, 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' host, dies at 76

Robin Leach, the debonair TV host who regaled audiences with talk of "champagne wishes and caviar dreams," h...

Posted: Aug. 24, 2018 1:59 PM
Updated: Aug. 24, 2018 1:59 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Robin Leach, the debonair TV host who regaled audiences with talk of "champagne wishes and caviar dreams," has died, his publicist confirmed to CNN.

He was 76.

Deaths and fatalities

Society

John Katsilometes, a writer for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, where Leach was working as a columnist before his death, said on Twitter Leach had suffered a stroke and had been hospitalized since November.

Born in London, Leach was a veteran journalist best known for his syndicated TV show "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous," which ran from 1984 to 1995.

Leach's family issued a statement to the Review-Journal.

"Despite the past 10 months, what a beautiful life he had. Our Dad, Grandpa, Brother, Uncle and friend Robin Leach passed away peacefully last night at 1:50 a.m.," the family said in a statement. "Everyone's support and love over the past, almost one year, has been incredible and we are so grateful."

Leach began his career in newspapers, writing for the Daily Mail, People and the New York Daily News. He moved to the U.S. in the early 1960s becoming editor of media mogul Rupert Murdoch's tabloid Star. He later helped launch "Entertainment Tonight," through Paramount Television, before co-creating and hosting "Lifestyles."

Upon news of his death, some of Leach's famous friends paid tribute to the host.

Vince Neil called Leach a "long time friend" and "an amazing person."

"He's going to be missed by me and thousands more worldwide," he wrote.

Food Network personality and chef Scott Conant said Leach was "always kind to me and a friend to Las Vegas businesses I've had over the past almost 10 years."

"I hope you're resting at your grand chalet in the sky my friend," he wrote.

In a 2016 interview with the Hollywood Reporter when he joined the Review-Journal, Leach said, "It's been a good life, and it's always been a good life. I have been rewarded very nicely."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 64°
Robinson
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 62°
Indianapolis
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 64°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 64°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 64°
Friday Rain Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pet Saver Aug.24th

Image

No swimming: YMCA members fight to keep pool open

Image

Crews working to clean up early morning crash

Image

Student pleads guilty to school shooting

Image

Witness reports hearing gunshots Friday morning in Sullivan

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Bizarre things found on Resumes

Image

A Bear Walks Into a Hotel (No, It's Not a Joke!)

Image

Couple in Their 80's Get Married

Image

PETA Anti-Crab Billboard Draws Mixed Reactions

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving