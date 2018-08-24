Former CDC head Tom Frieden charged with forcibly touching woman

Dr. Thomas Frieden, the former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and former New York City health commissioner, was arrested Friday and charged with forcible touching, according to the New York Police Department.

A law enforcement official told CNN that authorities filed three charges against Frieden stemming from an alleged incident that happened in his home in Brooklyn Heights in October.

Arrests Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Crime, law enforcement and corrections Criminal law Government organizations - US Health and medical Law and legal system Law enforcement Political Figures - US Public health Thomas Frieden US Department of Health and Human Services US federal departments and agencies

Frieden is expected to appear in front of a judge in Brooklyn Criminal Court to face one count of forcible touching, one count of sex abuse in the third degree and one count of harassment in the second degree, the law enforcement official said.

The law enforcement official said that allegedly, there was a dinner party at Frieden's home, and as things were wrapping up and people were leaving, Frieden reached over and grabbed the woman without her consent. Both have known each other for several years, the law enforcement official said.

The Brooklyn District Attorney's Office interviewed the alleged victim and found her to be credible, the law enforcement official said.

A spokeswoman for Frieden told CNN: "This allegation does not reflect Dr. Frieden's public or private behavior or his values over a lifetime of service to improve health around the world."

Frieden, who was appointed by President Barack Obama as the head of the CDC in 2009, left the agency in 2017 on the day President Donald Trump was sworn into office.

When Obama tapped Frieden for the CDC, the president praised him as "an expert in preparedness and response to health emergencies" who as the New York City health commissioner had been "at the forefront of the fight against heart disease, cancer and obesity, infectious diseases such such as tuberculosis and AIDS, and in the establishment of electronic health records."

After his time at the CDC, Frieden became the president and CEO of Resolve to Save Lives, a $225 million initiative aimed to save "millions of lives from cardiovascular disease and make the world safer from epidemics," according to its website.