Clear

Fed chairman defends steady interest rate hikes

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says he sees no sign that the US economy is overheating.And al...

Posted: Aug. 24, 2018 12:16 PM
Updated: Aug. 24, 2018 12:16 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says he sees no sign that the US economy is overheating.

And although prices are rising, Powell said there is no indication inflation will speed out of control.

"We have seen no clear signs of an acceleration above 2%, and there does not seem to be an elevated risk of overheating," Powell said in prepared remarks for a speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. "This is good news."

The Fed has been trying to strike a balance: It wants to raise interest rates steadily to keep the economy from overheating, but raising rates too quickly could help start a recession.

For now, the chairman has maintained that gradual interest-rate increases are the best way to balance those risks.

The US economy hasn't been this healthy since the financial crisis. Unemployment is historically low and expected to decline further. Wage growth is starting to pick up. And inflation is finally at the level the Fed considers healthy for the economy.

"The economy is strong," Powell said. "And most people who want a job are finding one."

The speech was the first time the Fed chairman has spoken publicly since President Donald Trump renewed his criticism of the central bank for raising rates.

The Fed chairman did not address those attacks, but instead argued in favor of staying the course.

"If the strong growth in income and jobs continues, further gradual increases... will likely be appropriate," Powell said.

Since Trump took office, the Fed has raised rates five times, including twice this year under Powell. Two more rate hikes are expected in 2018, and the Fed has penciled in three more in 2019.

Powell reassured investors that the Fed would be prepared to do "whatever it takes" should inflation start to pick up.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 64°
Robinson
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 62°
Indianapolis
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 60°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 64°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 64°
Rain today, more rain possible this weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Crews working to clean up early morning crash

Image

Student pleads guilty to school shooting

Image

Witness reports hearing gunshots Friday morning in Sullivan

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Bizarre things found on Resumes

Image

A Bear Walks Into a Hotel (No, It's Not a Joke!)

Image

Couple in Their 80's Get Married

Image

PETA Anti-Crab Billboard Draws Mixed Reactions

Image

St. Margaret Mary Annual Yard Sale

Image

Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms possible.

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving