Kellyanne Conway's husband pushes back on Trump's attacks on Sessions

George Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, criticized President Donald Trump for ...

Posted: Aug. 24, 2018 12:17 PM
Updated: Aug. 24, 2018 12:17 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

George Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, criticized President Donald Trump for failing to understand his job enforcing the law in the wake of Trump's attacks against his attorney general.

On Twitter Friday, Trump resumed his remarkable public hammering of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and suggested Sessions pursue the White House's political opponents.

"What everyone should want, and the country needs, is a 'President' capable of comprehending what it means to 'take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed,"' George Conway shot back, quoting from the US Constitution.

Since last year, George Conway, a prominent attorney who was a former supporter of Trump and considered for solicitor general at one point, has been posting and retweeting tweets critical of his wife's boss.

He also recently suggested that Trump makes false statements and criticized the President for attacking his allies.

The Conways were recently the subject of a Washington Post story that gave insight into how their political differences over Trump affect their marriage.

Kellyanne Conway told the Post her husband's tweets were "disrespectful" and a "violation of basic decency, certainly, if not marital vows" -- but wanted her comments to be attributed to "a person familiar with their relationship." She clarified that she doesn't see his tweets that way, but "people do see it this way."

She told CNN's Dana Bash in April that she found it inappropriate and a "double standard" to be asked about her spouse's tweets.

George, on the other hand, told the Post his tweets were an "outlet" and "quick easy way to express myself, that keeps me from making it a bigger part of my life."

"I think I'm actually holding back a little," he revealed to the Post.

