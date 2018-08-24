Clear

Tech companies are meeting to talk about protecting the election

Facebook, Twitter, Google, Microsoft and other leading tech companies will meet Friday to talk about protect...

Posted: Aug. 24, 2018 10:34 AM
Updated: Aug. 24, 2018 10:34 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Facebook, Twitter, Google, Microsoft and other leading tech companies will meet Friday to talk about protecting their platforms from manipulation during the midterm elections.

The plans, first reported by BuzzFeed, were confirmed to CNNMoney by a person familiar with the meeting.

The companies, especially Facebook and Twitter, have been criticized for how their platforms were used to spread misinformation during the 2016 presidential election, particularly by Russian entities.

Executives of those two companies are expected to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee next month to answer questions about their roles protecting elections from misinformation.

The companies have promised that they are working to protect their businesses from improper efforts to influence US voters.

Earlier this week, Facebook said it had taken down 652 pages, accounts and groups that it identified as part of coordinated disinformation campaigns that had ties to foreign countries, including Iran and Russia.

And Microsoft this week announced what it called a "Defending Democracy program" to offer protections to candidates and related organizations.

BuzzFeed reported that Facebook's head of cybersecurity policy, Nathaniel Gleicher, invited employees from a dozen companies to the meeting, at Twitter's headquarters in downtown San Francisco.

Nine of the companies met at Facebook headquarters in May, with officials from the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI, BuzzFeed reported.

Twitter declined comment. Spokespeople for Facebook, Google and Microsoft did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the meeting.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 64°
Robinson
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 61°
Indianapolis
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 60°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 64°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 64°
Rain today, more rain possible this weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

St. Margaret Mary Annual Yard Sale

Image

Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms possible.

Image

Chad Smith Invitational

Image

Sullivan sweeps South Vermillion

Image

Barr-Reeve tops Linton

Image

The heat is coming back, but when?

Image

Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce dinner

Image

Parke County Sheriff credits social media for helping to catch a sexual predator

Image

Sullivan, Linton coaches with special link

Image

Sullivan QB looks for redemption vs. Linton

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving