Clear

Exclusive look at French Montana's new video

French Montana and Adam Levine dropped their new single, a remix of Montana's "Famous," featuring the Triplets Ghetto Kids, a children's dance group from Uganda.

Posted: Aug. 24, 2018 10:41 AM
Updated: Aug. 24, 2018 11:02 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

French Montana and Adam Levine have just released a new single -- and it's for a good cause.

The artists teamed up for a remix of Montana's hit song "Famous" off his 2017 album "Jungle Rules."

Montana is donating all the proceeds from the single to the Suubi Center, an underfunded maternity and children's health clinic in Uganda.

"Me coming from Morocco in North Africa, I feel like it should be a soft spot for anyone that has a mother or a child. I think that's got to be one of the worst things, not having the right healthcare. When I went to Uganda I felt obligated to [help]."

Montana told CNN on Thursday they've raised a total of $500,000 for the Suubi Center thus far.

"I feel like every woman and child deserves the right healthcare. It shouldn't be a privilege it should be a right," Montana said

Related: French Montana: Health care should be a right, not a privilege

The Grammy-nominated rapper was inspired to help raise funds for the Suubi Center after a trip to Uganda in 2017. That's when he launched his #Unforgettable Healthcare Campaign, in partnership with Global Citizen's #2BSTRONG Campaign and Mama Hope, a US-based non-proft organization.

Seen first on CNN, Montana also premiered a music video for the singer, which features the Triplets Ghetto Kids, a children's dance group from Uganda. The dancers were also featured in Montana's music video for "Unforgettable" last year.

"They are like my sons, my daughters, They've got a big spot in my heart ... and I just feel proud of them. They killed it, they danced, they did the choreography," Montana said.

The Moroccan-born rapper, who grew up in the South Bronx, also recently became a US citizen. He said immigration will be a major theme on his album, which is set to drop in six weeks.

"Becoming a US citizen has been a long process for me. Since I first came to the US I had a student visa that had expired and it's always been a back and forth thing, " he said. "But honestly, it's a privilege because it really showed me this is the land where dreams come true."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 64°
Robinson
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 61°
Indianapolis
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 60°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 64°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 64°
Rain today, more rain possible this weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

St. Margaret Mary Annual Yard Sale

Image

Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms possible.

Image

Chad Smith Invitational

Image

Sullivan sweeps South Vermillion

Image

Barr-Reeve tops Linton

Image

The heat is coming back, but when?

Image

Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce dinner

Image

Parke County Sheriff credits social media for helping to catch a sexual predator

Image

Sullivan, Linton coaches with special link

Image

Sullivan QB looks for redemption vs. Linton

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving