Clear

This pack floats on your back

A physiologist came up with a travel backpack with a pulley system that he's saying can reduce impact and strain by 86 percent.

Posted: Aug. 24, 2018 8:57 AM
Updated: Aug. 24, 2018 9:18 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's some news to lighten the load -- a new "floating" backpack is being developed that could soon ease the burden of shouldering heavy bags.

The HoverGlide uses bungee cords and pulleys to cushion downward jerks felt when heavy backpacks bounce. The result is a bag that appears to levitate while its carrier hikes, runs or climbs.

Although yet to go on sale -- a Kickstarter campaign by manufacturer Lightning Packs launches in September 2018 -- the backpack is already causing a stir, likely appealing to travelers who yearn for the simplicity of strapping on their luggage, but loathe the pain it can bring.

The pack is the brainchild of Lawrence Rome, a physiologist at the University of Pennsylvania, who has specialized in the movement of fish. Rome initially worked on a concept that tried to harness backpack movement to generate electricity. When that didn't pan out, he transformed his idea into the HoverGlide.

Rome says his creation can cut the risk of spinal injury by drastically reducing the downward force created when moving with a pack. Each step can make a load feel nearly a third heavier, straining muscles and joints with every jolt.

Schoolkids, the military and middle-aged people, all prone to injury from carrying heavy loads, could benefit, he says. Back, neck, knees and ankles will take up to 86% less punishment, likewise the cardiovascular systems of those who might otherwise be discouraged from shouldering a pack and hitting the trails.

Feeling the difference

"It's very hard to explain until you try it," Rome tells CNN Travel, attempting to describe the sensation of walking with the HoverGlide. Promotional videos show how the pack glides fluidly up and down on shoulder-mounted runners, absorbing the carrier's rhythmic body movements with apparent ease.

HoverGlide's chief tester says it improves the experience of almost every conceivable backpacking scenario.

"When adjusted, you don't feel it move," he says. "We have people walk and then try a slow jog and they feel nothing. But when they lock the pack, then they really feel the difference and they much prefer it suspended."

The suspension lockout converts the luggage into a standard pack -- albeit a slightly heavier one, due to the one-kilogram or so weight of the mechanism.

Rome's concept seems so simple, it's a wonder no one has come up with it before.

Actually, they have, says Rome. In Asia, people have traditionally used long bamboo poles to carry heavy burdens. The flexibility of the bamboo absorbs the up and down movement of the person while the load stays at a constant height, making it easier to carry.

"It's the same principle," says Rome.

Luggage innovation

The HoverGlide is expected to launch in four versions when it goes into production. A 25-kilogram capacity Trekker is aimed at hikers and campers. There's 11.3-kilogram capacity Commuter and Hiker editions for students and day-trippers, plus a Tactical option with webbing and a protective cover, for tougher expeditions.

Info on pricing is expected in September.

The HoverGlide will make an interesting addition to the increasingly creative world of backpacks at a time when rising airline baggage charges are making portable luggage more attractive.

Numerous start-ups and crowdfunded ventures -- among them emerging US backpack producer Tortuga and luggage innovator Nomatic -- are taking on bigger names to create products designed by and aimed at hardcore travelers.

Rome sees his creation going far beyond the world of basic luggage-toting though, with possible other uses including porting gear to tackle tough-to-reach forest fires.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 60°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 62°
Casey
Few Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 61°
Brazil
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 62°
Rain today, more rain possible this weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

St. Margaret Mary Annual Yard Sale

Image

Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms possible.

Image

Chad Smith Invitational

Image

Sullivan sweeps South Vermillion

Image

Barr-Reeve tops Linton

Image

The heat is coming back, but when?

Image

Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce dinner

Image

Parke County Sheriff credits social media for helping to catch a sexual predator

Image

Sullivan, Linton coaches with special link

Image

Sullivan QB looks for redemption vs. Linton

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving