Clear

This is what Hurricane Lane looked like from space

Nobody wants to be under the whirling clouds of a hurricane, but above them? That's a different story....

Posted: Aug. 24, 2018 8:50 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Nobody wants to be under the whirling clouds of a hurricane, but above them? That's a different story.

These images were taken by NASA astronaut Ricky Arnold early on Wednesday morning.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Hurricanes

Natural disasters

Severe weather

Tropical storms

Weather

What these images show isn't necessarily the power of the storm -- though it is intriguing to see the placid blanket of white and imagine the roiling storm. What you're really seeing here is the cloud shield, which gives you a good idea of size, rather than power.

Since then, Hurricane Lane has weakened from a category 4 storm to a category 3, and could be downgraded again as soon as Friday morning before weakening to a tropical storm over the weekend.

READ MORE: Hurricane Lane updates

However, Lane remains a serious threat to Hawaii, with forecasts predicting 30 inches or more of rainfall in some areas. Hakalau Station on the Big Island has already seen more than 31 inches of rain, and flash flood warnings are in effect over most of the state.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 61°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 62°
Casey
Few Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 61°
Brazil
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 62°
Rain today, more rain possible this weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

St. Margaret Mary Annual Yard Sale

Image

Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms possible.

Image

Chad Smith Invitational

Image

Sullivan sweeps South Vermillion

Image

Barr-Reeve tops Linton

Image

The heat is coming back, but when?

Image

Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce dinner

Image

Parke County Sheriff credits social media for helping to catch a sexual predator

Image

Sullivan, Linton coaches with special link

Image

Sullivan QB looks for redemption vs. Linton

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving