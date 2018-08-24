Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Golf in the land of fire and ice

Iceland has some of the most beautiful landscapes in the world, so it's only natural that their golf courses are dramatic and amazing.

Posted: Aug. 24, 2018 5:11 AM
Updated: Aug. 24, 2018 5:15 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Extinct volcanoes, the unforgiving rage of the Atlantic Ocean and unrelenting wind and rain. When it comes golf there's no place more challenging and rewarding than Iceland.

An increasingly popular golfing destination, Iceland's unique landscape offers challenges which golfers face in few other countries across the world.

On the Icelandic island of Heimaey, the largest of the rocky Icelandic Westman Islands, the opportunity to play one of the country's most enchanting courses draws visitors from across the world -- as well as right up the street.

Around 10% of the island's 4,500 population are members of this spectacular golf course nestled in between an extinct volcano and the Atlantic.

The wind is unrelenting, leaving even the most seasoned of golfers questioning how they can tame one of the world's most enchanting courses.

"It's the surroundings that makes this golf course so special," the club's president Helgi Bragason told CNN.

"We have the volcano on one side, the Atlantic Ocean on the other and all the wildlife around here.

"In length, it's only 5,400 meters which is a short golf course but we have the wind and the sea. It's quite a difficult course and the best players aren't getting great scores."

As well as the locals, tourists from across the world come to Vestmannaeyjar to try their hand at tackling the harsh weather which makes this course so difficult.

A brief walk around the course, stumbling over volcanic rock and dodging sea spray gives an indication of the challenges facing players.

But though the inclement conditions can provide a stern test, the beauty and the intrigue appear to win out with locals and tourists turning out regularly for a round or two.

"Here on the island, it's because we have easy access to the course, it's not too expensive and people can afford to play.," Bragason said.

"It's not occupied too much so you can get a tee time. It's a public course, we get support from the community and town council and we're also the third oldest golf club in Iceland so there's some tradition."

Back on the mainland, Keilir Golf Course in the town of Hafnafjordur, offers another dramatic scene for those who love to play amid nature's most breathtaking scenery.

As in Vestmannaeyjar, the wind from the Atlantic Ocean and the lava rock provide the biggest challenges.

The front nine holes are some of the most testing with the course located in a lava field. The back nine is located on former farmland on the Hvaleyri peninsula.

First established in 1967 as a nine-hole course, it was extended to 12 holes in 1971 before another six were added in 1997.

Now the course, which is not far from the capital city of Reykjavik is attracting visitors from across the world.

And if you get to Iceland in the middle of June, then there's also the chance to play "midnight golf" with daylight remaining all night for around a fortnight.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 56°
Robinson
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 54°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 60°
Rockville
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 56°
Casey
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 62°
Brazil
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 56°
Marshall
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 56°
Friday Rain Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chad Smith Invitational

Image

Sullivan sweeps South Vermillion

Image

Barr-Reeve tops Linton

Image

The heat is coming back, but when?

Image

Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce dinner

Image

Parke County Sheriff credits social media for helping to catch a sexual predator

Image

Sullivan, Linton coaches with special link

Image

Sullivan QB looks for redemption vs. Linton

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Invasive plants becoming major problem

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving