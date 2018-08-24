Clear

Former Scottish first minister Salmond denies 'patently ridiculous' sexual misconduct claims

Alex Salmond, the former Scottish first minister and leader of the ruling Scottish National Party, is taking...

Posted: Aug. 24, 2018 4:32 AM
Updated: Aug. 24, 2018 4:32 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Alex Salmond, the former Scottish first minister and leader of the ruling Scottish National Party, is taking the country's government to court over accusations of sexual misconduct made against him.

Salmond says Holyrood, as the Scottish parliament is known, has denied him the opportunity to properly defend himself against the claims, which relate to his behavior toward a member of staff at the official Bute House residence, according to the Daily Record of Scotland.

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Sex crimes

Continents and regions

Europe

Northern Europe

Political organizations

Political Parties - Intl

Scotland

Scottish National Party

United Kingdom

"The permanent secretary chose to deny me contact with any current civil servant, many of whom wished to give evidence on my behalf and access to documentation to allow me to properly challenge the complaints, all of which I refute and some of which were patently ridiculous," he said on Twitter Thursday.

"It is therefore with great reluctance that I have (Thursday 23rd August) launched a Judicial Review in the Court of Session which will decide the issue of the lawfulness of the procedure which has been used against me."

In a statement, a spokesman for the Scottish government said it would "defend its position vigorously."

"We can confirm that Alex Salmond has initiated legal proceedings against the Scottish government and as a result we are restricted in what we can say," he said. "As a matter of principle and integrity, it is vital that any allegations of harassment are treated seriously and investigated thoroughly, regardless of the identity of the party involved."

Political heavyweight

Salmond resigned as first minister and SNP leader following a defeat in the November 2014 referendum on Scottish independence, which he had long championed.

He was replaced by Nicola Sturgeon, who has maintained the party's dominance in Scotland, but not to the degree before the referendum. Indeed, one of the highest profile casualties of a swing away from the SNP was Salmond himself, who lost his parliamentary seat in the 2017 election.

Despite leaving parliament, Salmond has remained a major figure in both Scottish and British politics, working as a commentator and hosting the Alex Salmond Show on Russian state broadcaster RT.

UK meets #MeToo

While the #MeToo movement has had less of an impact in the UK than the US, multiple British politicians have been publicly accused of sexual misconduct.

UK Defense Secretary Michael Fallon resigned last year after admitting his past behavior toward women had "fallen short," becoming the first British politician to resign over rumors of sexual harassment at Westminster.

Around the time he stood down, an unconfirmed list of inappropriate behavior by politicians was widely circulated within Parliament, similar to the "men in media" list which brought down a few prominent male journalists.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 57°
Robinson
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 55°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 57°
Casey
Few Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 60°
Brazil
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 57°
Marshall
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 57°
Friday Rain Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chad Smith Invitational

Image

Sullivan sweeps South Vermillion

Image

Barr-Reeve tops Linton

Image

The heat is coming back, but when?

Image

Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce dinner

Image

Parke County Sheriff credits social media for helping to catch a sexual predator

Image

Sullivan, Linton coaches with special link

Image

Sullivan QB looks for redemption vs. Linton

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Invasive plants becoming major problem

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving