Clear

NY Times: Manhattan DA looking at criminal charges against Trump Organization

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office is considering pursuing criminal charges against the Trump Organiza...

Posted: Aug. 24, 2018 1:21 AM
Updated: Aug. 24, 2018 1:21 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office is considering pursuing criminal charges against the Trump Organization and two senior company executives in connection to Michael Cohen's payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels, the New York Times reported Thursday, citing two officials with knowledge of the matter.

According to the Times, a state investigation would focus on how the Trump Organization accounted for its reimbursement to Cohen, Trump's former personal lawyer and fixer, for the $130,000 he paid to Daniels, who said she had an affair with President Donald Trump. Trump has denied the affair.

Companies

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Donald Trump

Law and legal system

Manhattan

Michael Cohen

Misc people

New York (State)

New York City

New York Times Co

North America

Northeastern United States

Political Figures - US

The Americas

The Trump Organization

United States

When he pleaded guilty Tuesday in Manhattan federal court to eight criminal counts of campaign finance violations, tax fraud and bank fraud, Cohen admitted he paid Daniels the hush money during the 2016 campaign. Cohen was speaking as he accepted a plea deal that includes jail time.

The officials who spoke to the Times said the DA's office has not yet made a decision on whether to proceed and the review is only in the earliest stages.

The Times reports the Trump Organization recorded the reimbursement to Cohen as a legal expense, but federal prosecutors said Cohen did no legal work in connection with the matter. The payments were for fake legal invoices in connection with a nonexistent retainer agreement, according to the report.

The Trump Organization declined to comment to the Times.

Should charges come against the organization or employees of the organization, Trump would not be able to pardon them. While the President has vast pardon powers over federal crimes, those powers do not extend to state crimes.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Robinson
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 57°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 64°
Rockville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Casey
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 62°
Brazil
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Marshall
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Friday Rain Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chad Smith Invitational

Image

Sullivan sweeps South Vermillion

Image

Barr-Reeve tops Linton

Image

The heat is coming back, but when?

Image

Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce dinner

Image

Parke County Sheriff credits social media for helping to catch a sexual predator

Image

Sullivan, Linton coaches with special link

Image

Sullivan QB looks for redemption vs. Linton

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Invasive plants becoming major problem

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving