Man suspected of causing a deadly California fire is arrested

A man accused of causing the Klamathon Fire, which spread in Northern California and jumped the state line into Oregon, was arrested Thursday.
The Klamathon Fire raged for more than two weeks in July, killing one resident and injuring three firefighters. The fire that broke out in California's Siskiyou County destroyed 35 homes among 82 structures that were burned.
John Colin Eagle Skoda, 32, faces one count of involuntary manslaughter and six other fire-related charges. He was arraigned Thursday, according to county court records.
It was not clear if Skoda had a lawyer and CNN attempted to reach a family member.
Cal Fire authorities said Skoda caused the fire by "allegedly burning debris recklessly."
The Klamathon Fire burned 38,008 acres, which had set off evacuations in California and Oregon.
