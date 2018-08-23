Clear
New Mexico compound suspect accused of taking son from Georgia will not be extradited

Siraj Wahhaj, one of five people arrested after emaciated children were found on a New Mexico compound, will...

Posted: Aug. 23, 2018 9:36 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Siraj Wahhaj, one of five people arrested after emaciated children were found on a New Mexico compound, will not be extradited to Georgia to face a custodial interference charge, according to authorities.

Wahhaj is accused of abducting his 3-year-old son Abdul-Ghani Wahhaj from Clayton County, Georgia late last year. Abdul-Ghani's mother reported him missing when Wahhaj didn't bring him back after a trip to the park. The boy's remains were discovered days after police first raided the makeshift complex on August 3.

Abdul-Ghani Wahhaj

The Clayton County District Attorney's office has decided not to extradite Wahhaj, the Clayton County Sheriff's Office said in a document filed this week in Taos County Magistrate Court. The sheriff's office did not say why Georgia authorities decided not to extradite Wahhaj.

Clayton County authorities have also released their hold of Wahhaj, authorities said.

The felony criminal complaint against Wahhaj, who is being held on child abuse charges in the Taos County Detention Center, was dismissed during a hearing Thursday in Taos County Court.

Wahhaj could be eligible for bail along with three other defendants who remain in custody now that his felony charge is dismissed, court officials said. One suspect is in federal immigration custody.

New Mexico authorities suspected the boy and his father were at the compound after learning about the abduction in May, according to the Taos County sheriff, but didn't have enough evidence for a search warrant.

But that changed when authorities received a tip about possible starving children on the compound. Abdul-Ghani was not among the 11 malnourished children found living in a squalid trailer.

New Mexico prosecutors said Abdul-Ghani -- who, according to his mother, suffered from seizures and needed constant medical attention -- died in a religious ritual meant to cast out demonic spirits.

After his death, Abdul-Ghani's body was washed several times and wrapped in sheets, prosecutors said. His remains were found in a tunnel on the compound.

The family believed the boy would return as Jesus four months later and tell his family which of society's institutions were corrupt and needed to be done away with, a witness said.

A funeral was held Thursday in Atlanta for Abdul-Ghani, according to Imam Talib Abdur-Rashid, spokesperson for the boy's grandfather, Imam Siraj Wahhaj.

