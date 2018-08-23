Clear

Donald Trump's very dramatic case against impeachment

President Donald Trump sent a very clear warning in ...

Posted: Aug. 23, 2018 7:58 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump sent a very clear warning in an interview with "Fox and Friends" host Ainsley Earhardt on Thursday: Impeach me and watch things go to hell.

"I tell you what, if I ever got impeached, I think the market would crash, I think everybody would be very poor, because without this thinking, you would see -- you would see numbers that you wouldn't believe in reverse," Trump said.

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

Eastern Europe

Europe

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Impeachment

Investigations

Political Figures - US

Political scandals

Politics

Rudy Giuliani

Russia

Russia meddling investigation

Scandals

US federal government

White House

While in Scotland on a golfing trip, Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani, as he often does, echoed his boss's thinking. "You'd only impeach him for political reasons, and the American people would revolt against that," predicted Giuliani in an interview with Sky News.

Markets would crash! Everyone would be poor! People would revolt!

Hyperbolic language is something of a norm in this White House -- everything Trump does is the BIGGEST or the BEST or MOST HISTORIC -- but even by those exaggerated standards, the hellscape that Trump and Giuliani paint if Democrats try to impeach the President feels like a step further than they've gone before.

The "why" is pretty clear: Republicans badly need their base energized in advance of the 2018 midterms. A series of special elections over the past two years have shown considerable Democratic overperformance, a sign that the Democratic base is passionate about voting -- hoping to send a very clear message of disapproval to the President and his administration.

Impeachment, Trump and Giuliani believe, is their silver bullet. Democrats don't like how the last election turned out, so they're trying to overturn it. Don't let them! You get the idea.

But with the midterms so close at hand, the President is turning the rhetoric WAY up to make that point. Subtlety is out the window. In its place is fear. Like your life the way it is? Better vote for Republicans. If not, you will be "very poor." People will be rioting in the streets. Undocumented immigrants will swarm the borders. It's the stuff of nightmares for many people. And if the 2016 election taught us anything, it's that fear is a very powerful voting motivator.

Democratic leaders know -- and worry about -- the power of Trump's politics of fear. It's why leading liberals like House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, of California, and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren have been very wary of talking much at all about impeachment in the run-up to the 2018 election.

The Point: The world won't end if Democrats take over the House. Or even if that Democratic House votes to impeach Trump. (The Senate, where the impeachment case would be heard, is still more likely than not to be in Republican hands in 2019.) It would, of course, be a major political upheaval that would likely worsen our already terrible polarization. But we'd all soldier on. Trump -- and Giuliani -- know that, it's just not in their political interest to say so.

Read today's full edition of The Point newsletter, and sign up to get future editions delivered to your inbox.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 73°
Friday Rain Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Invasive plants becoming major problem

Image

Speed and Agility Program set to help kids

Image

Duke Energy Bills going down

Image

Downtown facade grant in Brazil

Image

Two Wabash Valley communities receive big grants

Image

New Goshen Fire Department renovations

Image

Suicide rates with first responders

Image

How long will this nice weather stick around

Image

Fork in the Road: Tacos at Syd's

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands