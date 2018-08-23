Clear

More than 500 sick from outbreak linked to McDonald's salads

The number of people sick from an outbreak of a gastrointestinal illness, called cyclosporiasis, linked to M...

Posted: Aug. 23, 2018 7:58 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The number of people sick from an outbreak of a gastrointestinal illness, called cyclosporiasis, linked to McDonald's salads is now 507, federal health officials said Thursday.

All of the illnesses have been confirmed with lab tests. Twenty-four of those individuals have been hospitalized.

Companies

Epidemics and outbreaks

Health and medical

McDonald's Corp

Public health

The illnesses began between May 20 and July 21, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Illnesses have been reported in 16 states. The states are Connecticut, Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia, Wisconsin and New York.

The patients in Connecticut, New York, Tennessee and Virginia all purchased their salads while they were visiting Illinois and the Florida patient purchased the suspect salad while in Kentucky, according to the CDC.

"Epidemiologic evidence indicates that salads purchased from McDonald's restaurants are one likely source of these infections. The investigation is ongoing, and FDA is working to determine the sources of the ingredients that were in common to the salads served at McDonald's," the CDC said.

The cyclospora parasite causes intestinal illness in people who consume contaminated food or water. Symptoms can begin a week or more after consuming the parasite. They include diarrhea and frequent, sometimes explosive, bowel movements, according to the CDC. Those who are infected might also experience loss of appetite, weight loss, stomach cramps or pain, nausea, gas and fatigue. Vomiting, headache, fever, body aches and flu-like symptoms can also occur.

The illness can last from a few days to a few months, and patients might feel better but then get worse again. Patients can be treated with antibiotics.

In July, McDonald's pulled the suspected salad mix from approximately 3,000 locations and switched its supplier.

Subsequently, the outbreak investigation found the parasite in a sample of Fresh Express salad mix of romaine lettuce and carrots that had been distributed by the restaurant chain.

On July 27, Fresh Express issued a recall for some lettuce that had been supplied to wholesale and institutional customers.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 73°
Friday Rain Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Invasive plants becoming major problem

Image

Speed and Agility Program set to help kids

Image

Duke Energy Bills going down

Image

Downtown facade grant in Brazil

Image

Two Wabash Valley communities receive big grants

Image

New Goshen Fire Department renovations

Image

Suicide rates with first responders

Image

How long will this nice weather stick around

Image

Fork in the Road: Tacos at Syd's

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands