Giuliani: No reason for Trump impeachment

Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's attorney, claimed there was "no reason" to impeach the President and said Trump has been "vindicated" by Michael Cohen's account.

Posted: Aug. 23, 2018 6:29 PM
Updated: Aug. 23, 2018 6:51 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

If President Donald Trump were impeached, "the American people would revolt," the President's lawyer Rudy Giuliani said in an interview with Sky News.

"You'd only impeach him for political reasons, and the American people would revolt against that," Giuliani said Thursday.

When asked about whether Trump was destined for "inevitable" impeachment, Giuliani replied, "Hardly," and went on to say things have, in fact, "turned very much in the President's favor."

"I think it's inevitable that he won't" be impeached, Giuliani said. "President Trump is completely cleared. You have this Cohen guy, he doesn't know anything about Russian collusion, doesn't know anything about obstruction."

Michael Cohen used to serve as Trump's personal lawyer, but has recently found himself in a whirlwind of legal battles.

On Tuesday, Cohen pleaded guilty to eight criminal counts in Manhattan federal court, including tax fraud, false statements to a bank and campaign finance violations tied to his work for Trump.

Also on Tuesday, Cohen implicated the President, saying he had kept information from becoming public because it would have harmed Trump during the 2016 campaign "in coordination and at the direction of a candidate for federal office."

During his interview with Sky News, Giuliani called Cohen a "massive liar."

"I think impeachment would be totally horrible. I mean, there's no reason. He didn't collude with the Russians. He didn't obstruct justice. Everything that Cohen says has been disproved," he said.

