Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Duncan Hunter steps down from committee assignments amid corruption charges

Embattled Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter has agreed to step down from his congressional committee assignments...

Posted: Aug. 23, 2018 5:17 PM
Updated: Aug. 23, 2018 5:17 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Embattled Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter has agreed to step down from his congressional committee assignments, a Republican leadership aide tells CNN.

The news came after the California lawmaker pleaded not guilty on Thursday to federal charges that he and his wife, Margaret, misused a quarter million dollars in campaign funds for personal expenses. Some of the personal spending includes a lavish Italian vacation as well as fast food and fine dining establishment trips.

Hunter and his wife were named in an indictment made public on Tuesday.

The congressman told a San Diego TV station that the charges were politically motivated, saying the Justice Department has become the law enforcement arm of the Democratic Party and that liberal leaning prosecutors were targeting him in the same way they have President Donald Trump.

House Speaker Paul Ryan said in a statement on Tuesday after the allegations were made public that the charges against Hunter were "deeply serious" and had said that he would be removed from his committee assignments "pending the resolution of this matter."

Hunter sat on the House Education and the Workforce, Armed Services, and Transportation and Infrastructure Committees.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 80°
One more nice day; rain coming soon.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Margaret Avenue Drainage Project wraps up

Image

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner visits Sumner

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Hunter Survives Mountain Lion Attack

Image

Naked Man Seen At Apartment Through Doorbell Cam

Image

Terre Haute's 105th Annual Meeting tonight

Image

Spaghetti Festival

Image

One more day of decent weather will be with us

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about Diesel Fest after party

Image

Rose offense returns talent

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands