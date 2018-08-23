Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Sony's cute -- and super smart -- robot dog is coming to the US

Sony wants to be known for more than just TVs, cameras and PlayStations.The company announced on Thur...

Posted: Aug. 23, 2018 5:18 PM
Updated: Aug. 23, 2018 5:18 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Sony wants to be known for more than just TVs, cameras and PlayStations.

The company announced on Thursday its popular robot dog Aibo is returning to the US in September for the first time since 2006.

The dog debuted in the 1990s in Japan, but excitement fizzled as cheaper robots entered the market.

Last year, the company debuted a smarter version with OLED eyes, facial recognition technology and the ability to develop a personality through artificial intelligence. It's also packed with cameras and image sensors to detect and analyze sounds and images. Sony says Aibo's main purpose right now is to be a companion robot.

The company has sold 20,000 robo-dogs in Japan since launching it seven months ago -- a significant milestone for a glorified toy that cost ¥198,000 ($1,780). In the US, it'll set you back $2,899.

But those numbers were in line with the initial hype. At the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas earlier this year, the company drew big crowds demonstrating Aibo's abilities to shake its head, lie down and give high-fives. (Sony continuously adds new skills, like playing dead, over time, and Aibo can be taught tricks). The pup showed incredibly lifelike movements, too.

This was the first major update to Aibo in 18 years.

Related: Sony's robot dog has learned some new tricks

But the Aibo's stint in the US is only temporary. Sony said it will only be available to purchase in the US for a limited time.

This latest roll out makes a grand statement that Sony is no longer a traditional electronics company with a big focus on sound and visuals -- it's also one that takes AI and robotics seriously.

"We don't think about Sony as an innovator, but they've been doing a lot of this," said Bob O'Donnell, president and chief analyst at TECHnalysis Research.

A splashy return to the US with a hot product is part of a massive image overhaul.

"It's partially a reflection of Sony saying, 'Hey, we're not just TVs and the old Walkman company. We have a whole set of [other] technology out there,'" O'Donnell said. "It's also part of an effort to try and make people think differently about what Sony is and does."

Cheryl Goodman, head of corporate communications at Sony North America, said Aibo is part of a broader investment in AI and robotics.

In April, the company partnered with Carnegie Mellon University to research and develop food preparation and delivery robots that could potentially handle fragile and irregularly shaped materials and work in small spaces. In addition, the Sony Innovation fund invests in startups working in a variety of industries, including robotics, drones and machine learning.

With Aibo's US launch, maybe Sony itself is learning some new tricks.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 80°
One more nice day; rain coming soon.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Margaret Avenue Drainage Project wraps up

Image

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner visits Sumner

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Hunter Survives Mountain Lion Attack

Image

Naked Man Seen At Apartment Through Doorbell Cam

Image

Terre Haute's 105th Annual Meeting tonight

Image

Spaghetti Festival

Image

One more day of decent weather will be with us

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about Diesel Fest after party

Image

Rose offense returns talent

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands