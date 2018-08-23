Quickly catch up on the day's news

Clear
Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:

-- President Donald Trump sat down for a Q&A with Fox News and lashed out at, well, everyone. Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired back.

-- National Enquirer publisher David Pecker was granted immunity in the Michael Cohen probe in exchange for information on hush money deals, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

-- Hurricane Lane is the biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades. You can follow along with live updates about the hurricane here.

-- Pope Francis is failing the thousands of victims of abusive priests in the United States and around the world, survivors told CNN in emotional interviews. This is what they want the Pope to know.

-- A source close to Ben Affleck says the 46-year-old actor is in rehab.

-- The man who says he was sexually assaulted by Asia Argento, a leading figure in the #MeToo movement, is speaking out.

-- Some relatives of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts don't want her death politicized and are pushing back against politicians who are blaming her death on the country's immigration system.

-- Republican Congressman Duncan Hunter and his wife pleaded not guilty to charges that they misused campaign funds.

-- Ex-NSA contractor Reality Winner was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to leaking information to the media.

-- Sears is closing another 46 stores. Here's where.

