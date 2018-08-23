Clear

National Enquirer boss gets immunity in Cohen probe

The Wall Street Journal reports that American Media Inc. Chairman David Pecker was granted immunity by prosecutors in the Michael Cohen investigation.

Posted: Aug. 23, 2018 3:46 PM
Updated: Aug. 23, 2018 4:09 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

David Pecker, the head of the company that publishes the National Enquirer, was granted immunity in the federal investigation into President Donald Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen in exchange for providing information on hush money deals, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Pecker, the CEO of American Media Inc., told federal prosecutors that Trump had knowledge of Cohen's payments to women who had alleged sexual encounters with him, sources familiar with the matter told CNN. Pecker also provided investigators with details about payments Cohen made to the women, the sources said.

Representatives for American Media Inc. did not respond to a request for comment.

Cohen pleaded guilty Tuesday to eight criminal counts, including tax fraud, false statements to a bank and campaign finance violations.

In court Tuesday, Cohen said, "I and the CEO of a media company, at the request of the candidate, worked together" to squelch stories.

Pecker considers himself a longtime friend of the President.

Vanity Fair was the first to report on Pecker's immunity status.

