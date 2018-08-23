Clear

'Magnum P.I.,' 'Hawaii Five-0' shut down production ahead of Hurricane Lane

Two CBS series have shut down their Hawaii-based productions ahead of landfall of a category 4 hurricane....

Posted: Aug. 23, 2018 3:39 PM
Updated: Aug. 23, 2018 3:39 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Two CBS series have shut down their Hawaii-based productions ahead of landfall of a category 4 hurricane.

A CBS spokesperson tells CNN that "Hawaii Five-0" and "Magnum P.I." stopped production on Thursday in anticipation of Hurricane Lane.

The Hawaii Five-0 team worked in the morning hours, but was shut down before 2 p.m. ET, CBS said.

As of Thursday afternoon, Hurricane Lane was a category 4 storm, with sustained winds of about 130 mph.

The slow-moving hurricane has caused flood concerns and led to major road closures, according to an update from the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency.

The agency said damaging winds, damaging surf, and flooding rains are a concern for the next 36 hours.

Production on both "Hawaii Five-0" and "Magnum P.I." are expected to remain closed on Friday.

"Hawaii Five-0" will premiere its ninth season in September on CBS.

"Magnum P.I.," which stars Jay Hernandez, will debut September 24.

CNN's Keith Allen contributed to this report.

