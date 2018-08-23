Clear

Lindsey Graham says Trump could replace Jeff Sessions after midterms

Sen. Lindsey Graham, a key Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said Thursday that President Donald...

Posted: Aug. 23, 2018 1:58 PM
Updated: Aug. 23, 2018 1:58 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Sen. Lindsey Graham, a key Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said Thursday that President Donald Trump could replace Attorney General Jeff Sessions after the midterm elections in November.

Graham's comments make him one of the first Republicans on the Senate committee to signal an openness to Trump ousting Sessions in his first term.

Donald Trump

Elections (by type)

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government departments and authorities

Government organizations - US

Jeff Sessions

Justice departments

Lindsey Graham

Midterm elections

Political Figures - US

Politics

US Congress

US Senate

In an interview with reporters Wednesday, the senator from South Carolina said ultimately it was up to Trump to decide who he wanted for the job and that while he personally likes Sessions, he said Trump deserved an attorney general he had "faith in."

"The President's entitled to having an attorney general he has faith in, somebody that is qualified for the job and I think there will come a time sooner rather than later where it will be time to have a new face and a fresh voice at the Department of Justice. Clearly, Attorney General Sessions doesn't have the confidence of the President," Graham said.

Graham added specifically, "That's an important office in the country and after the election, I think there will be some serious discussions about a new Attorney General."

The comments came after a Fox News interview in which Trump repeatedly disparaged Sessions and rebuked his Attorney General's decision to recuse himself from the Russia investigation, saying he never took control of the Department of Justice.

"I put in an attorney general who never took control of the Justice Department. Jeff Sessions, never took control of the Justice Department. It's sort of an incredible thing," Trump said on Fox News.

The Chairman of the Senate's Judiciary Committee Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa has said repeatedly that he doesn't have time to confirm another attorney general with the long list of other nominees this year.

"My agenda is full," he told CNN in July.

Graham had also warned in late July that there would "be holy hell to pay" if Trump fired Sessions.

Sen. Jeff Flake, a fellow Republican on the Judiciary Committee, took a different tact Thursday, saying that Trump shouldn't fire Sessions even if it was within his right as President.

"He serves at the President's pleasure, so the President can fire him. I sincerely hope that he doesn't. People worry about about the domino—if Jeff Sessions goes, who's next? Is it Rod Rosenstein? Obviously, the President's comments yesterday, he just keeps going further and further," Flake said. "Jeff Sessions did the right thing to recuse himself. And for the President to say otherwise just is simply wrong. So I hope that he stops trying to undermine the credibility of the Department of Justice, and let Jeff Sessions serve."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
One more nice day; rain coming soon.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Hunter Survives Mountain Lion Attack

Image

Naked Man Seen At Apartment Through Doorbell Cam

Image

Terre Haute's 105th Annual Meeting tonight

Image

Spaghetti Festival

Image

One more day of decent weather will be with us

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about Diesel Fest after party

Image

Rose offense returns talent

Image

Brookins ready for senior year

Image

North and South V. ready for showdown

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands