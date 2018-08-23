Jeff Sessions fires back at Trump: 'I took control of the Department of Justice the day I was sworn in'

Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired back at President Donald Trump Thursday afternoon, after Trump said he "never took control" of the Justice Department.

"I took control of the Department of Justice the day I was sworn in, which is why we have had unprecedented success at effectuating the President's agenda -- one that protects the safety and security and rights of the American people, reduces violent crime, enforces our immigration laws, promotes economic growth, and advances religious liberty," Sessions said in a statement.

"While I am Attorney General, the actions of the Department of Justice will not be improperly influenced by political considerations. I demand the highest standards, and where they are not met, I take action. However, no nation has a more talented, more dedicated group of law enforcement investigators and prosecutors than the United States."

"I am proud to serve with them and proud of the work we have done in successfully advancing the rule of law," he added.

