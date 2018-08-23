Clear

SPAM maker Hormel gets burned by tariffs

Add SPAM maker Hormel Foods to the growing list of US companies suffering collateral damage from the global ...

Posted: Aug. 23, 2018 1:58 PM
Updated: Aug. 23, 2018 1:58 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Add SPAM maker Hormel Foods to the growing list of US companies suffering collateral damage from the global trade war.

Hormel reported sales Thursday that were below forecasts and issued a cautious outlook, partly because of tariffs on US agricultural products.

The company, which also owns the Skippy peanut butter, Jennie-O turkey and Applegate Natural and Organic Meats, said pork export volume, sales, and profitability declined sharply in the quarter.

Chairman and CEO Jim Snee said tariffs on steel and aluminum exports, as well as pork, would likely hurt earnings this year.

Shares of Hormel fell 3% Thursday on the news.

Hormel isn't the only food company to get hit by tariffs.

Poultry producer Sanderson Farms also said in its earnings report Thursday that global trade skirmishes were hurting results. Grain costs have gone up lately. Shares of Sanderson were down nearly 4%.

Meat giant Tyson said last month that the trade war was eating into its profits as well.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
One more nice day; rain coming soon.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Hunter Survives Mountain Lion Attack

Image

Naked Man Seen At Apartment Through Doorbell Cam

Image

Terre Haute's 105th Annual Meeting tonight

Image

Spaghetti Festival

Image

One more day of decent weather will be with us

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about Diesel Fest after party

Image

Rose offense returns talent

Image

Brookins ready for senior year

Image

North and South V. ready for showdown

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands