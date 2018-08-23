Clear

Volkswagen accused of ruining Mexican crops with weather-altering 'hail cannons'

Volkswagen has been accused of ruining crops planted near one of its factories in Mexico by using technology...

Posted: Aug. 23, 2018 1:58 PM
Updated: Aug. 23, 2018 1:58 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Volkswagen has been accused of ruining crops planted near one of its factories in Mexico by using technology to alter the weather.

Local groups have accused the German automaker of causing a dry spell with hail cannons that shoot sonic booms into the air to prevent the formation of hail. The devices are used to protect cars parked outside the factory from dents caused by hailstones.

Following the complaints, Volkswagen has promised to reduce its use of the cannons at its Puebla factory.

"Even though there is no evidence that the use of these devices causes a lack of rain, Volkswagen of Mexico decided to modify its operation in order to maintain a harmonious relationship with its neighbors," a company spokesperson told CNN.

"Volkswagen ... [has stopped] using these devices in their automatic mode, and is only operating them manually, when the meteorological conditions determine the imminent fall of hail," she said.

The automaker said it now plans to install "anti-hail nets" over more than 150 acres to protect its cars. It said it would continue to use the cannons if needed.

The automaker has around 15,000 workers at the Puebla factory, which manufactures models including the Jetta, Beetle, Tiguan and Golf. Hundreds of thousands of vehicles are produced at the plant each year.

Local activists said the cannons had damaged crops in the region.

"We are happy to know that as a group we have raised our voices against the use of hail cannons by VW Mexico," one group said in a statement posted on Facebook.

Mike Eggers, the owner of a hail cannon manufacturer in New Zealand, said the technology is often incorrectly blamed for stopping rain.

"In reality, the technology isn't around rain, it's around hail. And there's a difference. A substantial difference," he said.

The cannons have been used for decades, most often to protect crops.

-- Marilia Brocchetto, Claudia Rebaza and Max Ramsay contributed reporting.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
One more nice day; rain coming soon.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Hunter Survives Mountain Lion Attack

Image

Naked Man Seen At Apartment Through Doorbell Cam

Image

Terre Haute's 105th Annual Meeting tonight

Image

Spaghetti Festival

Image

One more day of decent weather will be with us

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about Diesel Fest after party

Image

Rose offense returns talent

Image

Brookins ready for senior year

Image

North and South V. ready for showdown

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands