Clear

Goldman Sachs is offering savings accounts to Brits

Goldman Sachs is launching its first retail banking operation outside the United States.It will begin...

Posted: Aug. 23, 2018 2:00 PM
Updated: Aug. 23, 2018 2:00 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Goldman Sachs is launching its first retail banking operation outside the United States.

It will begin offering savings accounts to UK customers in the coming weeks through its retail arm, which is named Marcus in honor of the founder of the investment bank, Marcus Goldman.

The move was announced Thursday in an internal memo sent to the bank's UK employees, offering them "exclusive access" to the service before its official debut.

"The launch of Marcus by Goldman Sachs in the United Kingdom represents an important milestone in the growth of Goldman Sachs' consumer business as well as continued diversification of the firm's funding," the bank said in the memo, a copy of which was provided to CNN.

Goldman Sachs has been operating Marcus in the United States since 2016. The online bank does not have physical branches.

Goldman Sachs will initially offer online savings accounts in the United Kingdom. In the United States, it also offers personal loans of up to $40,000.

Marcus had amassed $17.1 billion in deposits by the end of 2017, according to the bank's annual report. It had more than 350,000 customers at the time.

Goldman is entering a crowded retail banking market in the United Kingdom, dominated by established players including Lloyds Bank, HSBC, Royal Bank of Scotland and Barclays.

It will also face competition from upstarts such as Monzo and Atom Bank, which offer online services that appeal to younger consumers.

On top of that, British consumers are often reluctant to switch banks.

Industry data show that despite laws aimed at making switching easier, only 1 million Brits switched banks last year -— out of roughly 70 million checking account holders.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
One more nice day; rain coming soon.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Hunter Survives Mountain Lion Attack

Image

Naked Man Seen At Apartment Through Doorbell Cam

Image

Terre Haute's 105th Annual Meeting tonight

Image

Spaghetti Festival

Image

One more day of decent weather will be with us

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about Diesel Fest after party

Image

Rose offense returns talent

Image

Brookins ready for senior year

Image

North and South V. ready for showdown

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands