Clear

A drug tunnel between Arizona and Mexico was discovered under a former fast food restaurant

Authorities in Arizona discovered $1 million in drugs during a traffic stop -- and officials say that led th...

Posted: Aug. 23, 2018 1:59 PM
Updated: Aug. 23, 2018 1:59 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Authorities in Arizona discovered $1 million in drugs during a traffic stop -- and officials say that led them to a nearly 600-foot drug tunnel that runs between a former fast food restaurant and a private home in Mexico.

It all began August 13, when police in the border city of San Luis, Arizona, say they saw the owner of a now-abandoned business bringing several plastic containers outside and loading them onto a trailer, according to court documents obtained by CNN affiliate KGUN.

Border control

International relations

International relations and national security

National security

Territorial and national borders

Bridges and tunnels

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Transportation and warehousing

Transportation infrastructure

Controlled substances

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal offenses

Drug crimes

Drugs and society

Society

Arrests

Criminal law

Law and legal system

Law enforcement

Arizona

Continents and regions

Latin America

Mexico

North America

Policing and police forces

Southwestern United States

The Americas

United States

Companies

Kentucky Fried Chicken

YUM Brands Inc

Fast food

Food and beverage industry

Food and drink

Restaurant and food service industry

Restaurant industry

Restaurants

Officers pulled the man over for an unspecified equipment violation. During the traffic stop, a narcotics dog alerted authorities to the presence of drugs in the two containers.

Inside the containers, police found 239 packages of various drugs, including over 261 pounds of methamphetamine, 14 pounds of cocaine, 30 pounds of white heroin, 13.7 pounds of brown heroin and 6.8 pounds of fentanyl. The fentanyl alone "translates to over 3 million dosage units," Homeland Security Special Agent Scott Brown told CNN affiliate KYMA on Wednesday.

Police listed the total value of the drugs at over $1 million.

The suspect was identified in court documents as Jesus Ivan Lopez Garcia and is facing federal charges including conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine. CNN has been unable to determine if he has made his first appearance before a US Magistrate.

According to court documents, Lopez Garcia purchased the property in April of this year for $390,000. It used to be a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant. The criminal complaint filed says "the structure was vacant in recent years and was not used for business."

Police searched the vacant restaurant two days later and discovered the entrance to a tunnel inside, court documents said.

Homeland Security Investigations officials told KYMA that the tunnel ran 22 feet deep and traveled nearly 590 feet underground to a residence across the border in San Luis Rio Colorado, Mexico, where it ended in a trap door underneath a bed. Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a CNN request for comment.

The US-Mexico border above the tunnel is protected by two border fences, according to court documents.

"This tunnel was very well constructed and would have taken this Drug Trafficking Organization a long time to dig and would have been very expensive," court documents state. "This tunnel necessarily required a combination of several individuals on both sides of the border, engaged in an intricate, risky transnational conspiracy to construct such a secretive structure."

Smuggling tunnels underneath the US-Mexico border have been found on occasion in the past, built by criminal organizations to traffic drugs and humans into the country.

In 2016, a drug trafficking tunnel nearly half a mile long was found running underneath the California-Mexico border. The 800-yard tunnel route began at a house in Tijuana, Mexico, and ended in the Otay Mesa neighborhood of San Diego.

In 2012, police found a "sophisticated drug smuggling tunnel" that began inside an ice plant in San Luis Rio Colorado, Mexico, and ended inside an one-story, nondescript building in San Luis, Arizona. Police learned of the tunnel after a traffic stop yielded 39 pounds of methamphetamine.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
One more nice day; rain coming soon.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Hunter Survives Mountain Lion Attack

Image

Naked Man Seen At Apartment Through Doorbell Cam

Image

Terre Haute's 105th Annual Meeting tonight

Image

Spaghetti Festival

Image

One more day of decent weather will be with us

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about Diesel Fest after party

Image

Rose offense returns talent

Image

Brookins ready for senior year

Image

North and South V. ready for showdown

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands