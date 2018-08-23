Clear

British-Iranian woman imprisoned in Tehran temporarily released

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian woman ...

Posted: Aug. 23, 2018 10:32 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian woman imprisoned in Tehran since 2016, has been temporarily released, the Free Nazanin campaign said in a statement Thursday.

The release is initially for three days, the statement said, but Zaghari-Ratcliffe's lawyer is hopeful this can be extended.

Continents and regions

Iran

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

Tehran

"This was a very happy surprise after a number of false dawns recently, which had been increasingly unsettling," the campaign group said.

She is currently in Damavand, east of Tehran, with her family.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been serving a five-year sentence for allegedly spying against the Iranian regime. Her employer, the Thomson Reuters Foundation, disputes the allegations.

In May, Iranian media reported that she was due to face a new trial for "security-related" charges.

This is a developing story -- more to come

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 67°
One more nice day; rain coming soon.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Terre Haute's 105th Annual Meeting tonight

Image

Spaghetti Festival

Image

One more day of decent weather will be with us

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about Diesel Fest after party

Image

Rose offense returns talent

Image

Brookins ready for senior year

Image

North and South V. ready for showdown

Image

Wednesday Overnight Forecast

Image

A night of Scouting

Image

Vigo County Education Foundation awards 150 grants

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands