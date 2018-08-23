Clear

Trump: Impeach somebody who's done great job?

In an interview on "Fox and Friends," President Trump said that he doesn't know how "you can impeach somebody who has done a great job," adding that he thinks the stock market would crash if he were to be impeached.

Posted: Aug. 23, 2018 10:41 AM
Updated: Aug. 23, 2018 10:50 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump said "everybody would be very poor" and questioned how he could be impeached when he's made strides improving economic conditions in an interview aired Thursday.

"If I ever got impeached, I think the market would crash, I think everybody would be very poor," Trump said in response to a question from Fox News' Ainsley Earhardt, who asked if he believes Democrats would try to impeach him if they win back control of Congress. "You would see numbers that you wouldn't believe."

"You know, I guess it says something like high crimes and all -- I don't know how you can impeach somebody who has done a great job," Trump said.

Trump said during the interview that he would give himself an "A+" if asked to grade his performance in office so far, citing his successful appointment of Justice Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court and predicting that Brett Kavanaugh, his next high court pick, will be confirmed as well.

"I give myself an A+. I don't think any President has ever done what I have done," Trump said.

"We haven't even been 2 years. Biggest tax cuts in history. Soon to be two unbelievable Supreme Court justices, I'm sure that Justice Kavanaugh will be approved. Justice Gorsuch has been a star. You look at all the things we have done with regulations, the economy is the best it has ever been in history. The only thing I'm doing badly in is the press doesn't cover me fairly," Trump said.

