Clear

NYT: Betsy DeVos considering allowing federal funding to arm teachers

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is looking into a plan that would allow states to use federal funding to buy...

Posted: Aug. 23, 2018 9:23 AM
Updated: Aug. 23, 2018 9:23 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is looking into a plan that would allow states to use federal funding to buy firearms for teachers, The New York Times reported Wednesday.

The Education Department is considering using a an existing grant program that does not specifically disallow the purchase of guns as a way to give funding for the firearms sales to states or school districts, the Times reported, citing multiple people with knowledge of the plan. Because the Student Support and Academic Enrichment Program does not discuss whether firearm sales are prohibited, DeVos would have the discretion to approve grant proposals that intended to use the funding for that purpose, according to the Times.

Firearms

Weapons and arms

Donald Trump

Education

Political Figures - US

School violence

Society

Teachers and teaching

Violence in society

2018 Parkland school shooting

Betsy DeVos

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Homicide

Mass murder

Murder

Shootings

US federal government

White House

Companies

New York Times Co

In response to the Times report, Education Department spokeswoman Liz Hill told CNN that "the department is constantly considering and evaluating policy issues, particularly issues related to school safety. The secretary nor the department issues opinions on hypothetical scenarios."

The discussion around arming teachers has been a deeply controversial one. President Donald Trump floated the proposal to arm educators and school staff on multiple occasions in the wake of the deadly school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in February 2018.

"If you had a teacher who was adept with the firearm, they could end the attack very quickly," Trump said during a listening session on school safety a week after the shooting.

The idea of arming school staff has been met with sharp condemnation.

Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords said in a statement Wednesday that "arming teachers is not a solution."

"It recklessly puts American children in even more danger," she said in response to the Times report. "It's time for Americans to find the courage to take on the powerful and fight for our own safety."

The American Federation of Teachers and the National Education Association also lambasted the proposal. Nicole Hockley, whose six-year-old son was killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, took the microphone and told Trump she would rather arm teachers with ways to prevent shootings in the first place rather than with a firearm.

Despite the criticism, Trump doubled down on the proposal on several subsequent occasions, and in March, the Trump administration proposed providing some school personnel with "rigorous" firearms training.

In the wake of the Parkland shooting, the Trump administration also created a federal school safety commission, which is chaired by DeVos. In June, she testified before a congressional committee that the commission would not focus on looking at the role the role of guns in school safety. That stance was panned during a public forum. Democrats on the House Committee on Education and the Workforce have called on DeVos to explain how the commission will explore the role of guns.

"The Commission was charged with recommending policies and funding proposals to prevent school violence," 17 members of the committee wrote in a letter in June. "A core element of combating school violence is addressing gun violence, both in school and in our communities."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Robinson
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 62°
Indianapolis
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 65°
Rockville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Casey
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 64°
Brazil
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Marshall
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 61°
One more nice day; rain coming soon.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Spaghetti Festival

Image

One more day of decent weather will be with us

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about Diesel Fest after party

Image

Rose offense returns talent

Image

Brookins ready for senior year

Image

North and South V. ready for showdown

Image

Wednesday Overnight Forecast

Image

A night of Scouting

Image

Vigo County Education Foundation awards 150 grants

Image

"It's all costs that we weren't expecting," Maintenance issues put financial strain on humane societ

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about Diesel Fest after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands