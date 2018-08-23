Trump says Jeff Sessions 'never took control of the Justice Department'

President Donald Trump again lambasted his attorney general as woefully ineffective during an interview aired on Thursday.

"I put in an attorney general who never took control of the Justice Department. Jeff Sessions, never took control of the Justice Department. It's sort of an incredible thing," Trump said on Fox News, bemoaning Sessions' failure to investigate a myriad of perceived injustices against Trump and his campaign.

He pinpointed Sessions' decision to recuse himself from the Russia investigation -- a longtime sore spot for the President -- as an act of deep disloyalty.

"It's a very, very sad day. Jeff Sessions recused himself, which he shouldn't have done or he should have told me," he said. "Even my enemies say that Jeff Sessions should have told you that he was going to recuse himself and then you wouldn't have put him in."

Earlier this month, Trump escalated his criticism of the nation's top law enforcement officer when he said in a tweet that Sessions is "scared stiff and Missing in Action."

During the interview, Trump didn't directly answer whether he planned to fire Sessions or deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein, who oversees the Russia investigation.

"I will stay uninvolved and maybe that's the best thing to do," he said.