Winner takes all: Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson confirm high-stakes one-off match

Two of the world's most successful golfers will face off this Thanksgiving for bragging rights -- and a $9 m...

Posted: Aug. 23, 2018 5:59 AM
Updated: Aug. 23, 2018 5:59 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Two of the world's most successful golfers will face off this Thanksgiving for bragging rights -- and a $9 million purse.

Tiger Woods, who is continuing his comeback after admitting that he thought he was "done," will take on his old foe Phil Mickelson in Las Vegas for the huge payday in a one-off, 18-hole match, dramatically entitled "The Match."

Phil Mickelson

Sports figures

Tiger Woods

CNN parent company Turner will broadcast the event via its new B/R Live streaming platform on a pay-per-view basis, the company confirmed in a press release.

The two golfing legends traded good-natured barbs on social media as the event was confirmed.

Mickelson, a Twitter novice taking to the platform for the first time, quickly pinned a tweet advertising the event and mocking his opponent's choice of clubs.

During the match, which will be held at Shadow Creek in Vegas, the two will also be able to activate side challenges -- like longest-drive or closest-to-the-pin -- for charity.

The two golfers, who have between them a combined 122 PGA tour wins and 19 majors, are also the two leading players on the all-time money list -- although even if Mickelson is victorious in November he will still have a long way to catch up to Woods.

Tiger leads the earnings chart with career winnings of $113,468,474, while Mickelson is a distant second with a relatively paltry $87,704,269, according to ESPN.

Plagued with back trouble throughout 2016 and 2017, Woods admitted that around the time of last year's Masters he felt unable to continue on the pro tour.

"At that time, I was done. I didn't know what I was going to do be doing," he said, according to Bleacher Report, which is also owned by Turner.

"I had no golf in my future at that time. I couldn't walk. I couldn't sit."

He hasn't won a tournament since 2013 -- and his quest for another major to add to his collection of 14 goes back a decade.

Nonetheless, strong showings in recent competition have heightened expectations that his old competitive spirit is back. This year he's notched six top-10 -- as well as four top-five -- finishes, including a second-place finish in the PGA Championship earlier this month.

