Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

South Africa seeks clarification from US over Trump tweet

South Africa is seeking clarification from the American embassy after US President Donald Trump criticized t...

Posted: Aug. 23, 2018 6:00 AM
Updated: Aug. 23, 2018 6:00 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

South Africa is seeking clarification from the American embassy after US President Donald Trump criticized the country's land reforms policies in a tweet.

The reaction came after Trump tweeted late Wednesday that he had asked US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to "closely study" the issue, which he described as "land and farm seizures and appropriations and the large scale killing of farmers."

Africa

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

Political Figures - US

South Africa

Southern Africa

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

US federal government

White House

Embassies and consulates

Government departments and authorities

International relations

International relations and national security

State departments and diplomatic services

Agriculture

Agriculture, forestry, and commercial fishing

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Farm workers

Labor and employment

Workers and professionals

Trump's tweet appeared to be in response to a report on Fox News which alleged that the South African government was "seizing land from white farmers."

Responding to Trump on Twitter, the South African government tweeted: "South Africa totally rejects this narrow perception which only seeks to divide our nation and reminds us of our colonial past."

It added: "South Africa will speed up the pace of land reform in a careful and inclusive manner that does not divide our nation."

"Hysterical comments and statements do not assist in the process," Khusela Diko, spokesperson for the president, said.

"The majority of South Africans want to see land reform. The majority of our farmers, white and black want to be a part of this initiative."

Land is a complex issue in South Africa. Racist policies of the past forcefully removed black and non-white South Africans from the land for white use.

There has been a land redistribution and restitution provision in the country's constitution since South Africa held its first democratic elections in 1994. The government has been criticized for not moving quickly enough to settle land disputes.

The political debate over land reform has stepped up a level in the lead up to next year's election.

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa had announced on August 1 a decision from the ruling African National Congress to the change the Constitution to allow the expropriation of land without compensation that was seized during apartheid.

Trump's comments about the murder of farmers of South Africa also appear to be wide of the mark.

Research published in June 2018 by AgriSA, one of the country's largest farmer organizations, showed that killings had reached a 20-year low.

According to statistics for the year 2017-18, 47 farmers were killed, which shows a steady decline from the 153 which lost their lives in 1998.

In a speech to farmers in Bela Bela, Limpopo, which was prepared before Trump's tweet, South Africa's deputy President David Mabuza insisted the government would "discourage" those aiming to divide the country over land reform.

"We would like to discourage those who are using this sensitive and emotive issue of land to divide us as South Africans by distorting our land reform measures to the international community, and spreading falsehoods that our 'white farmers' are facing the onslaught from their own government," he said.

"This is far from the truth."

Trump is not the first foreign politician to take aim at South Africa's land reform policies.

In March, South Africa reacted sharply after Australian immigration minister Peter Dutton suggested white South African farmers should receive special visas due to the "horrific circumstances" they faced at home.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 58°
Rockville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 58°
Brazil
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 54°
One more nice day; rain coming soon.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about Diesel Fest after party

Image

Rose offense returns talent

Image

Brookins ready for senior year

Image

North and South V. ready for showdown

Image

Wednesday Overnight Forecast

Image

A night of Scouting

Image

Vigo County Education Foundation awards 150 grants

Image

"It's all costs that we weren't expecting," Maintenance issues put financial strain on humane societ

Image

Indiana State Police on Diesel Fest

Image

First-responders deal with Lyford Y construction

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about Diesel Fest after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands