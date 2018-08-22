NY Times: Giuliani and Trump discussed potential fallout of a Manafort pardon

President Donald Trump and his lawyer Rudy Giuliani have talked about the potential political repercussions of pardoning former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, The New York Times reported Wednesday.
Giuliani told the Times that pardoning Manafort, who on Tuesday was found guilty on eight of 18 financial crimes, was not something the President was considering.
Amnesty and pardons
Companies
Continents and regions
Crime, law enforcement and corrections
Criminal law
Donald Trump
Eastern Europe
Europe
Government and public administration
Investigations
Law and legal system
New York Times Co
Paul Manafort
Political Figures - US
Politics
Rudy Giuliani
Russia
Russia meddling investigation
However, the paper reported that Giuliani said in an interview that Trump thought Manafort had not been treated well.
"Yesterday's plea and Manafort's conviction, none of it had to do with collusion, none of it has to do with obstruction," Giuliani said, according to The New York Times. "He really thinks Manafort has been horribly treated."
Manafort, facing up to 80 years in prison, was found guilty on five tax fraud charges, one charge of hiding foreign bank accounts and two counts of bank fraud.
The trial was the first major test in court for special counsel Robert Mueller's team. Mueller is leading the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 US election and whether there was any collusion with Trump's campaign. However, the initial charges against Manafort were unrelated to the campaign. Trump has repeatedly denied any collusion.
Manafort has been in jail since June, and faces additional criminal charges in federal court in Washington. Those charges pertain to alleged failure to register his foreign lobbying as well as an alleged money laundering conspiracy related to his Ukrainian political work.
Related Content
- Giuliani explains 'pardons' comment
- Trump doesn't rule out pardoning Manafort, Cohen
- Giuliani: No Russia pardons during probe
- Giuliani: Trump, Comey never discussed Flynn
- Giuliani: Trump probably has power to pardon himself
- Giuliani says he doesn't know if Trump would pardon Cohen
- Giuliani: Trump not issuing Russia investigation pardons during probe
- Giuliani: Wouldn't pardon Cohen if I was Trump
- Giuliani outlines conditions of a potential Trump-Mueller interview
- Giuliani: Trump 'is not going to pardon anybody in this investigation' -- yet