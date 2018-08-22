Clear
Huawei: Australia has banned us from selling 5G tech

Posted: Aug. 22, 2018 10:16 PM
Updated: Aug. 22, 2018 10:16 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Chinese tech company Huawei says the Australian government has blocked it from providing 5G technology for the country's wireless networks.

Huawei, one of the world's biggest makers of smartphones and telecommunications equipment, said Thursday that the government had informed it of the decision.

"This is an extremely disappointing result for consumers," the Chinese company said on Twitter. "Huawei is a world leader in 5G."

The announcement follows reports in recent months that Australian national security agencies were concerned about alleged ties between Huawei and the Chinese government.

The Australian government said in a statement Thursday that the involvement of telecom equipment suppliers "who are likely to be subject to extrajudicial directions from a foreign government that conflict with Australian law" could mean the country's wireless carriers are unable "to adequately protect a 5G network from unauthorized access or interference."

The statement didn't mention China or Huawei by name.

Huawei has repeatedly rejected the security concerns, insisting that it is "a private company, owned by our employees with no other shareholders."

-- Angus Watson contributed to this report.

