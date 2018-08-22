Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Senate Intel leaders asked only Florida senators to send letter on Russia hacking threats

A request by the Senate Intelligence Committee for Florida's US senators to send a letter on Russian hacking...

Posted: Aug. 22, 2018 10:17 PM
Updated: Aug. 22, 2018 10:17 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A request by the Senate Intelligence Committee for Florida's US senators to send a letter on Russian hacking threats to state election officials was made only to Florida and not the senators of any other state, the committee's top Democrat told CNN on Wednesday.

Virginia's Sen. Mark Warner said he and Senate Intelligence Chairman Richard Burr asked Florida's Sens. Bill Nelson and Marco Rubio to send their July 2 letter to the Florida secretary of state warning about the threat of Russian election hacking and encouraging the state to work with the Department of Homeland Securuity, a request they haven't made to other senators.

Bill Nelson

Companies

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal offenses

Digital crime

Digital security

Eastern Europe

Elections and campaigns

Europe

Florida

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - US

Intel Corp

Investigations

Marco Rubio

Mark Warner

North America

Political Figures - US

Politics

Richard Burr

Russia

Russia meddling investigation

Southeastern United States

Technology

The Americas

United States

US Congress

US Department of Homeland Security

US federal departments and agencies

US federal government

US Senate

Elections (by type)

US Federal elections

US Senate elections

RELATED: Sen. Bill Nelson stands by Russia claims as Florida officials want answers

"In an abundance of caution we asked, and DHS has acknowledged they thought that letter was very helpful," Warner said. "That's the only request we've made."

Warner declined to explain why he and Burr, a North Carolina Republican, had requested the letter from Nelson and Rubio. Warner and Burr have declined to confirm or deny Nelson's controversial and unproven claim earlier this month that Russian hackers have "already penetrated" state voting systems.

The claim has become an issue in Nelson's Senate race against Florida Republican Gov. Rick Scott, but the Florida Democrat hasn't backed down from it, and he has pointed to his July letter sent with Rubio. The letter said the Senate intelligence panel had found it was "possible that additional activity occurred and has not yet been uncovered," though it did not describe any kind of hacking attempt against the state like Nelson described.

Nelson has said he was referencing information that was classified, and he has not provided more details. But the Florida secretary of state's office, which has criticized Nelson's public comments, said in a letter last week that some state election officials have a clearance to receive such information, and none has been provided.

DHS sent Florida's secretary of state a letter Tuesday that stated: "We have not seen any new or ongoing compromises of ... election infrastructure in Florida."

Responding to questions sparked by Nelson's comments, Burr earlier this month sent a letter to the Florida secretary of state that didn't confirm or dispute Nelson's claim, instead asking local officials to consult with the FBI and DHS.

Rubio, a Republican who is on the Senate Intelligence Committee, has taken a line on the controversy similar to Burr and Warner's. Asked Wednesday whether Nelson had made a mistake, Rubio said, "Well, he's engaged in a campaign so these things come up in campaigns."

"I really don't want to politicize this issue. I don't want to create the impression that there's no problem, because that's not accurate," Rubio added. "There is always an ongoing threat, not just for Florida, but for every state in this country."

Warner declined to discuss this week's letter from DHS or the specifics of Nelson's statement. But he said the federal government still faces a challenge in gaining the cooperation of state and local election officials.

"We still have a challenge. One of the challenges -- and it's not a critique of DHS or FBI, since this is a whole voluntary system -- how do we make sure even when a district is notified that they do full mitigation?" Warner said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 63°
Robinson
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 60°
Indianapolis
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 63°
Casey
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 63°
Marshall
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 63°
More Pleasant Weather
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

"It's all costs that we weren't expecting," Maintenance issues put financial strain on humane societ

Image

Indiana State Police on Diesel Fest

Image

First-responders deal with Lyford Y construction

Image

Changes to Illinois FOID card coming

Image

First-responders deal with Lyford Y construction

Image

Gardening in Fall, Can You Do It? Part 2

Image

ISU students experience the "Taste of Terre Haute" on campus

Image

Program launching bright futures for local kids with change in location

Image

Maui Stop & Shop to open at old Mike's Market location

Image

A new scholarship fund in Illinois could keep students in-state.

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage