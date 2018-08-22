Clear

Dutton calls for second leadership challenge against Australia's Turnbull

Former Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton announced Thursday he will again challenge the country'...

Posted: Aug. 22, 2018 8:35 PM
Updated: Aug. 22, 2018 8:35 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Former Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton announced Thursday he will again challenge the country's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull as party leader, the second such move in three days.

Whether or not a vote for the leadership will take place is still unclear but following the resignation of three high-profile Australian ministers, including Finance Minister Mathias Cormann, Turnbull's position is likely untenable.

Turnbull faced down an initial challenge on Monday amid a conservative uprising in the Liberal Party's ranks over climate change policy.

Dutton, a high-profile member of the party's conservative faction, was narrowly defeated by Turnbull 48 to 35 but with only seven votes between them, it made a second challenge likely.

Thursday, Dutton tweeted he had spoken with Turnbull "to advise him I believed the majority of the party room no longer supported his leadership. Accordingly, I asked him to convene a party room meeting at which I would challenge for the leadership of the Parliamentary Liberal Party."

Turnbull has long advocated for action on climate change, and supports progressive social issues and an Australian Republic.

But his policy positions have been viewed with suspicion and hostility by his party's vocal conservative faction, who want greater investment in coal and cuts to immigration.

Soon after the vote Tuesday, Dutton resigned from the cabinet, stepping down from his dual roles as home affairs and immigration minister, which includes oversight of Australia's strict border protection policy.

It followed a day of policy chaos in Canberra after Turnbull dramatically backtracked on a key part of his signature climate change policy over concerns from his party's conservative faction.

The Australian leader dropped all carbon emission targets from his National Energy Guarantee (NEG) Monday to quash leadership rumblings, but it wasn't enough to satisfy dissent.

